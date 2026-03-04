Don't you forget

Who'll take care of you

It don't matter

What you do

Form a duet

Let him sing melody

You'll provide the harmony

Songwriter: Glenn Shorrock.

Today’s newsletter is paywalled for paying subscribers, as I really can’t do this for free. If a subscription of $64 for a year or a monthly payment of $6.40 is affordable, please consider a subscription with my current offer of 20% off.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Winston to the rescue.

If you watched the Foreign Minister’s latest news performance, you’d have thought he’d washed his hands of the many Kiwis still in the Middle East.

“I warned you,” he growled, over the fact that in the days prior to the Israeli/US attack on Iran, he had indeed suggested Kiwis get out quickly or hunker down. Perhaps he should have added, “and stay away from schools, they’re a legitimate target, and we won’t say diddly squat if they get bombed.”

“The last time we sent a plane, no one got on it”, he harrumphed as if the Kiwis that were safe by the time it arrived should have just gotten on the plane anyway to appease Peters.

Seeing the news this morning, it seems Winston’s bark is worse than his bite; the issue is that he barks a lot these days. He and the smug Jones, like a pair of feral Northland dogs barking, “Woke,” “Mexican,” “Marxist”…