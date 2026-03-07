Today is the final day of my 20% discount. If you can afford a koha to support Nick’s Kōrero, please click below. It is greatly appreciated:

Some people have, some people have not

Some got a little, and some got a lot

Poor people cryin' 'cause they ain't got a dime

They're left standin' in a welfare line

Songwriter: Kent Dykes

If an economic recovery existed in Nicola Willis’ mind, but it never came to light, was it ever there at all?

For months now, we have heard that green shoots are sprouting and everything is coming right, despite no real evidence amid record unemployment, business closures, and a worsening cost of living that has seen many in jobs see their wages erode relative to prices.

Now, the war in Iran is driving a rapid increase in oil prices, which will flow through to all areas of our economy, worsening the cost of living and, no doubt, leading to further business closures among those just hanging on. So should we be sympathetic to the plight Nicola Wills and Christopher Luxon find themselves in, where events beyond their control are going to hit our economy hard?

The answer, in my view, is HELL NO!

Not a chance. The coalition parties have constantly moaned about the spending that took place during Covid to keep people and businesses afloat, despite agreeing with most measures at the time. They have painted Labour as bad economic managers for having to spend more on a rainy day when a worldwide pandemic came knocking.

If Labour is to be castigated for one of the best Covid responses in the world, then these guys have got another thing coming if they think they deserve any sympathy or even acknowledgement of external factors. They don’t; this is entirely on them.

Ironically, an ongoing downturn may save Christopher Luxon’s leadership. I mean, who in their right mind would take over the National Party at this point after a disastrous two years that have only benefited landlords and farmers, with the long-heralded economic recovery now sinking out of sight as surely as an Iranian warship?

On Q&A this morning, Jack Tame said that “global markets are facing a sustained period of uncertainty, supply chain disruptions threaten our biggest sector, and a key partner stands accused of thumbing its nose at foundational international law.”

Jack continued by saying that, given the momentous events of the past week, it was a critical time to hear from Christopher Luxon.

Needless to say, Luxon declined the invitation, apparently being too focused on saving his own skin to appear in front of the nation like an actual leader. The man is a coward to the very end.

Tame said it is now more than 15 months since the PM found the courage to appear on Q&A, the country's preeminent political show. That was his only appearance in the two and a half years since the last election.

Moving to oil production, Jack explained that oil-producing countries in the Persian Gulf, such as Qatar and the U.A.E., will be unable to export oil while the Strait of Hormuz remains too dangerous to navigate. The resulting supply reduction, with 20% of oil exports passing through the strait, will naturally lead to price increases, making the US attacks on Venezuela to secure supplies for itself easier to understand.

Next on was Professor Ismail Golgeci from Auckland University, an expert on supply chains. He said NZ was relatively isolated, but that the ripple effect this will cause will eventually hit our shores. It seems our oil companies are way ahead of him, already raising pump prices despite still selling oil purchased at the old price.

But this won’t only affect oil prices; it will also hit our meat exports to the region and hamper the importation of fertilisers produced there.

Jack asked how vulnerable we were, given that we are a relatively small nation at the end of the world. Professor Golgeci said that it may take longer to hit us, but that it would affect the cost of inputs to production and our ability to bring our goods to the world.

So much for the export-led recovery. I wonder if Nicola has a plan B?

Hmm, now I have an image of Willis driving a second-hand Corolla with a couple of live sheep in the back, yelling, “I’m taking this car to Saudi Arabia.”

The show moved to a political panel with Jason Walls, you remember the guy who made Jacinda roll her eyes with the stupidity of his question, who was somehow appointed to be the business correspondent on 1 News and from Business Desk, correspondent Dileepa Fonseka.

Jason Walls, Dileepa Fonseka, and Jack Tame. Image: TVNZ.

Jack said, “We’re a week in, Brent Crude is already up 30% this week, key shipping routes are closed with no clear indication of when they might open, and almost a dozen countries in the Middle East have come under attack.” He asked Dileepa what the key risks are for NZ’s economic recovery.

He responded that we’re going to get hit with our exports, but also with domestic inflation as the cost of petrol and diesel flows through to every sector.

Jason Walls described the analysis as “pretty bleak”, but said Dileepa was exactly right. He went on to say that the Reserve Bank believed price increases were easing. What he didn’t explicitly state is that, given we were already slightly above the target range, a rise in inflation would likely lead to higher interest rates—adding more pressure on businesses and households.

Jason blathered about lagging CPI reports as if we could just ignore reality, but when consumers are spending more to fill their cars or buying products at the supermarket that have gone up yet further, they won’t be ignoring the increase in costs. That is a luxury for people like Luxon who are “wealthy and sorted”.

Jack explained that not only will domestic products increase in price, but imports will as well, with China importing half of its oil through the Strait of Hormuz.

Tame then asked about the political impact of this, given that the coalition’s re-election argument is so tightly bound to improving the economy.

This time, Jason acknowledged the elephant in the room, saying that the main concern will be rising interest rates in response to inflation.

Jason Walls. Image: TVNZ

Jason explained that rising interest rates would lead to higher mortgage costs, and then voters would begin to say, “You Nicola Willis, Christopher Luxon, have been saying, until the cows come home, that you’re bringing mortgage rates down, putting more money in Kiwis’ back pockets … when we see those going up before the election people will start to scratch their heads.”

The reality is that things weren’t looking that flash as it was, even without an inflation shock. The next government is staring down the barrel of a cost-of-living crisis, a healthcare system that is haemorrhaging, and an economy whose imagined green shoots were only visible to politicians and sympathetic journalists.

Throw high inflation and increasing interest rates on top of that, and the only thing National will have to campaign on is scare tactics about the opposition, which, given how things are going, may not look quite so scary to many as they imagine.

Just remember, if anyone suggests this problem is not of their making, the constant blaming of the last government for acting responsibly, and the unwillingness to accept that they largely got it right.

National deputy leader Nicola Willis. Photo: RNZ / Mark Papalii

Trump and Netanyahu might be calling the shots, but in terms of politics, this, and our inability to plan for such an event in an increasingly hostile world, sits squarely with Nicola Willis and Christopher Luxon.

Have a good Sunday, folks.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today its Omar & The Howlers with Hard Times In The Land Of Plenty: