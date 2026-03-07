Nick's Kōrero



John Farrell
10m

My problem with the talking heads who are interviewed on these shows is that either they are trying to predict the future based on past events, or they are not impartial commentators.

Prof. Gavin Brown
1m

Thanks again @Nick for summarizing political journalism with your leftie eye. Saves me time for other things. Our current government has not put us in a good position for this oil shock. How about putting a stop to profiteering on petrol?

