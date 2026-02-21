Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maureen's avatar
Maureen
2h

What you wrote was awesome Rob! Thanks Nick and I loved the music as well!

I'm retired. I belong to a walking group most voted last election to the right! It's disconcerting. And a couple of close long life friends of my husband have always voted National and believe all the misinformation, and they are still anti Jacinda. Not one of them realises they are not voting for Aotearoa! They wouldn't even understand what Neoliberalism is.

The people living at the back of us vote Act!!! Yet they are kind people and would do anything for you. Its bizarre...

.My tribe are my family, friends and a small group of us where I live, kindred spirits who are like family. You guys on here keep us sane!

I think the issue is deeper. I try....I say hmm so you voted for one million fellow Kiwis having had to use foodbank or food help (NZFN) this past year? Don't you think a really 'good economy' a caring government that really is for the people would aim to not even have one person having to use a foodbank? Do you honestly believe anyone wants to? You voted for job cuts, gutting the public service, 170,000 fellow Kiwis having to go overseas in the past two years to find work etc...etc... Is that right? Is that the country you want?

Ive raved enough.

I pray that this government don't get in. I am sooo thankful that seabed mining in South Taranaki is not going ahead. A wonderful outcome! Hard work over years by many.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jan Kearvell's avatar
Jan Kearvell
3h

Tā Timoti had to suffer as my reo tutor at uni in the 1970s. Always loved the way he thought… and his patience. Love the waiata.

Also in the 1970s my grandfather lived near uni and when I called in sometimes he would have/have had Mike Minogue, Bruce Beetham, or Simon Upton there. I was regaled with John A. Lee quotes and probably founded my attitude then of ‘if I could talk with them’ they might get my vote’.

Like Rob my voting choices varied, but the essence of my understanding is that government should serve the needs of the whole of society rather than the greed of the few. The Greens and TOP cover some of my values but for the basic direction, and a chance of achieving a majority, now it’s Labour.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nick Rockel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture