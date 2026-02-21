Hard-wired Labour.
A guest newsletter from Rob Rattenbury - on finding our tribe.
Ko Mana tōku maunga
Ko Aroha te moana
Ko Whānau tōku waka
Ko au e tū atu nei
Mana is my mountain
And Aroha is my sea
Whānau is my waka
And all of that is me
Songwriters: Jeremy Macleod / Marlon Gerbes / Matiu Walters / Timoti Karetu.
This afternoon, I was scrolling through my phone when one post caught my eye. It’s from your fellow reader, Rob, and I thought it might resonate with others, too.
To me, it’s about finding your political tribe, the events, values, and people that lead us to “our people”.
Not an “us” vs “them,” but those who see things similarly to us and share the same priorities, though we may have high regard for friends who don’t.
So with Rob’s kind permission, it’s over to him…
Hard-wired Labour.
By Rob Rattenbury.
I never regarded myself as particularly political until the 2017 Labour-led coalition came into power with Jacinda Ardern as PM.
I’d always bumbled along voting Labour, even National once or twice. An old mate of mine was our local MP, Chester Borrows. National, probably in the wrong party.
Before him another now-friend Jill Pettis of Labour was our MP. Two good local people who always had our electorates interests at heart.
One election at least I went on the Maori roll and voted for Dame Tariana Turia, another person I knew and admired.
All over the shop politically one might say. But I was voting for the individual first.
I’m working class through and through. Everyone in my family are. We come from very strong Labour homes. Our parents were workers. Our grandparents and further back made their livings the hard way.
The generations starting with mine also began taking higher education and less hands on jobs. We tend toward teaching, nursing, policing and trades now. Writers and artists abound including at least one poet.
Our younger generations lived with student loans.
We are all pretty happy. A real mixture in every way.
But we all tend towards the left of politics, mostly Labour. The younger ones the Greens.
Don’t know why. Most of us boomers and on never earned living from the sweat of our brows. Our kids don’t either, most are better educated than we are.
But we still identify with the working class memories of our childhoods. We know the value of a dollar. We know what its like to struggle, it ain’t fun. We’ve experienced setbacks in life, sometimes experiencing those tough times again but we are resilient. We get up again.
I can’t understand the attitudes of the right. But then my National mates don’t get me either. Despite being mates there’s a gap in the way we think.
I’m no angel, I’ll do what’s best for me and mine. But I’ll also consider others too.
I never really realised I was tribal Labour until I saw the way Jacinda was treated. I’ve never been so politically passionate. Why?
Jacinda is a police-brat like my kids. They’re of an age. Her dad was a good cop. She spent her childhood in cold police houses like my kids did. Dad was the local cop. Working class through and through.
She grew up never knowing what her dad was going to have to deal with. Missed family occasions, long hours. A steady but not remarkable income.
Through brains and ability she became PM but she has never forgotten where she came from.
That’s what makes me mad as many who gave her hell have forgotten their roots.
I admit Labour drives me mad at times but it’s my tribe.
If seems to still be many of our population’s tribe just now too.
Thank you, Rob. 🙂
What about you?
What led you to where you are now?
Do you have friends or whānau you care for deeply but don’t agree with politically?
Have a good weekend, folks, and take care, all you lovely people.
Ngā mihi,
Nick.
To end, Rob chose the lovely 'Pepeha' by Six60.
What you wrote was awesome Rob! Thanks Nick and I loved the music as well!
I'm retired. I belong to a walking group most voted last election to the right! It's disconcerting. And a couple of close long life friends of my husband have always voted National and believe all the misinformation, and they are still anti Jacinda. Not one of them realises they are not voting for Aotearoa! They wouldn't even understand what Neoliberalism is.
The people living at the back of us vote Act!!! Yet they are kind people and would do anything for you. Its bizarre...
.My tribe are my family, friends and a small group of us where I live, kindred spirits who are like family. You guys on here keep us sane!
I think the issue is deeper. I try....I say hmm so you voted for one million fellow Kiwis having had to use foodbank or food help (NZFN) this past year? Don't you think a really 'good economy' a caring government that really is for the people would aim to not even have one person having to use a foodbank? Do you honestly believe anyone wants to? You voted for job cuts, gutting the public service, 170,000 fellow Kiwis having to go overseas in the past two years to find work etc...etc... Is that right? Is that the country you want?
Ive raved enough.
I pray that this government don't get in. I am sooo thankful that seabed mining in South Taranaki is not going ahead. A wonderful outcome! Hard work over years by many.
Tā Timoti had to suffer as my reo tutor at uni in the 1970s. Always loved the way he thought… and his patience. Love the waiata.
Also in the 1970s my grandfather lived near uni and when I called in sometimes he would have/have had Mike Minogue, Bruce Beetham, or Simon Upton there. I was regaled with John A. Lee quotes and probably founded my attitude then of ‘if I could talk with them’ they might get my vote’.
Like Rob my voting choices varied, but the essence of my understanding is that government should serve the needs of the whole of society rather than the greed of the few. The Greens and TOP cover some of my values but for the basic direction, and a chance of achieving a majority, now it’s Labour.