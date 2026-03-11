Work it harder, make it better

Do it faster, makes us stronger

More than ever, hour after hour

Work is never over

Songwriters: Thomas Bangalter / Edwin Birdsong / Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo.

Harder - Getting a Job.

The National Party continues to push the idea that the economy is turning a corner despite employment prospects suggesting it’s circling the drain.

While that party boasts about pressuring beneficiaries to get them off the couch, the simple truth is that few jobs are available, and the situation is even worse if you’re young or in areas like Auckland, Wellington, or the Waikato.

People must be extremely out of touch if they’re falling for this kind of advertising:

Within the 1 News bulletin last night, there was coverage of a job fair in Auckland that attracted 17,000 people, of Watties looking to stop selling frozen vegetables impacting 350 jobs, and of record unemployment numbers.

Job seekers flood a job fair at Auckland’s Go Media Stadium. (Source: 1News)

From RNZ:

“Soon after taking power, the government set a target of 50,000 fewer people on the Jobseeker benefit by 2030. So far, there has been an 18 percent jump: from 190,000 in December 2023 to 223,500 in December last year. The 18 to 24-year-old age group on the Jobseeker benefit had grown the most in that period, rising 32 percent.”

Watching the clip from the job fair, I was struck by how desperate it is, with so many young people seeking work and so few opportunities available. Employers at the fair indicated there were hundreds, or even thousands, of applicants for a single position.

Where are the government's initiatives to get these young people into jobs or training?

They appear patchy at best, when in fact, substantial investment is required to develop and utilise their skills. Considering National’s focus on reducing long-term unemployment, actually offering young people opportunities would be a much better approach than threatening them with sanctions.

Then there was the headline:

‘Gutted’: Heinz Wattie’s looks to ditch frozen veges, 350 jobs affected

With the quintessentially Kiwi food manufacturer moving to stop selling and producing “frozen vegetables, Gregg's coffee and a range of dips.”

Most Kiwi homes would contain a Watties product. We’re led to believe that their sauce is the lifeblood of the country, then there is canned spaghetti, the staple of many simple meals and the ubiquitous bag of frozen veg.

This move comes off the back of Watties deciding not to can local fruit last year and of numerous food businesses being sold to overseas interests.

Kathy Perrin, who has worked for Wattie’s for 46 years, said the “devastating financial and emotional impact on my colleagues cannot be overstated. The average length of service is around 30 years. There is nowhere else to go. We’re all disappointed with how Heinz Wattie’s have handled this.”

E tū director Finn O'Dwyer-Cunliffe said, “The Government has been asleep at the wheel while local manufacturing collapses around the country. These are market failures that demand a response, and working people deserve better than a Government that shrugs its shoulders while good jobs disappear.”

This hands-off approach to the economy by a National party that has worsened the situation with their spending and job cuts is simply not working.

As this famous old piece of graffiti says:

Better - Winston wants thirds.

Not content with a second Covid inquiry that came at the behest of NZ First and focused on vaccinations, Winston has now decided that three is the magic number, and before the dust has settled on the last Covid witch hunt, he says he’d like to have a third one.

Apparently, Winston is retrospectively very concerned about vaccine safety and said, “Hundreds of thousands of people have been affected here. They need to know the truth.”

Which is an absurd figure with no real basis, and, as we all know, Winston just wants to prolong this to get every last cooker into the ballot box come November.

Perhaps Mr Peters might like to have a word with his former self, given what he was actually saying at the time of the rollout:

Image: 1 News.

Faster - Christopher Luxon’s holiday.

Do you remember when Christopher Luxon was elected Prime Minister, and how he would tell us he would work hard and that, after the briefest of summer holidays, he’d roll up his sleeves and get right to work?

Then last summer, we had a bit of a debacle whereby the PM claimed to be working from home over on Waiheke, even though nobody could work out what he was doing other than gurning into TikTok to share his song list of the year.

It seemed like such BS and gave people who actually worked from home a bad name, and now, just ten weeks later, Newstalk ZB is starting to ask questions.

Back in 2023 when he was proving that he was yet to get to know us Luxon said, “Let’s be clear, we’re in a turnaround job, we have to start getting things done for New Zealanders, and so I’m sorry if that means if MPs come off their holidays, which seem to be very long from my observation coming from outside.”

Now, despite the claim that Luxon was back at work from 4th January, Newstalk ZB points out that there is not a single entry in Luxon’s ministerial diary between 22nd December 2025 and 19th January 2026, when he delivered his State of the Nation speech in Auckland.

That is a run of 28 days during which the only thing we know he worked on for certain was this:

Christopher Luxon shared his summer 2026 playlist in early January, although that isn't mentioned in his diaries. Photo / Christopher Luxon.

Stronger - Labour changes.

Yesterday, Labour announced a small reshuffle, which I thought was pretty positive despite the media looking hard for criticisms.

I was delighted to see Vanushi Walters, who was first elected in Upper Harbour, an electorate that is just the other side of Henderson Creek from where we live, promoted to take on Foreign Affairs, along with the NZSIS and GCSB portfolios, and rise from 33 to 12 on the list.

Vanushi Walters. Image: https://www.facebook.com/VanushiSWalters/photos

Seeing Walters interviewed on 1 News, so well stated and intelligent, was such a contrast to Winston’s angry harrumphing, and it said to me that Labour have made an excellent choice.

You can see that here if you missed it:

The print media made a big deal of Willow-Jean Prime losing the Education portfolio, but I think it was an eminently sensible move. Social Development and Education are too big for any one person.

I also like Ginny Andersen taking on the portfolio; it’s no criticism of Willow-Jean, but in my view, Ginny has a bit more mongrel to take on Erica Stanford in an election year.

Willow-Jean Prime and Ginny Andersen. Image: https://www.facebook.com/GinnyAndersenHuttSouth/photos

Camilla Belich picking up Justice and Shanan Halbert getting Whānau Ora are also good choices, and I would expect to see all of these people as Ministers in the next government.

I’ll leave it there for today. Have a good Thursday. It’s pretty gross in Tamaki Makaurau; I hope it’s better where you are.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

25 years ago today, Daft Punk released their second album, Discovery. Here is the 4th single from it, Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger, covered by Pomplamoose. It’s a good one to have a boogie to, like no one’s watching, even if someone is. 🙂