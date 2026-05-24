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Janine McVeagh's avatar
Janine McVeagh
10h

This is so blatantly corrupt, it is breathtaking. What now? It just gets swept under the carpet and we just carry on, contributing more than our fair share of climate pollution? I can't see Mike Smith and ELI just sitting back and saying Ok - I hope there are other means to halt this egregious corruption and bring the various perpetrators, including the PM and the MPs associated with this legislation, to justice.

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Juliet Neill's avatar
Juliet Neill
10h

Almost everything I have fought for in my long life has been stripped away by this bunch of villains.

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