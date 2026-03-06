Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Farrell's avatar
John Farrell
5h

Yes - why has TOP started receiving so much publicity, after being moribund for two years? Is it paranoia or cynicism which makes me think that they are being positioned as a spoiler, to mop up antigovernment votes?

Reply
Share
1 reply
Maxine's avatar
Maxine
5h

Sheesh, Nick! When I saw the headline, I thought YOU were in trouble. Here in Waikato, my not yet two-year-old moko had his referral to the dermatologist rejected. If you saw the photos, you would be horrified. The only dermatologist in the region has been at capacity for ages, so his GP had to play the game and sent the wee lad to hospital. Can't fault the staff and he is now in the system getting all the right follow up. Meanwhile, his Dad has been waiting months for the next step for his spinal surgery. On and on and on it goes.

Reply
Share
1 reply
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nick Rockel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture