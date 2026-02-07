UPDATE: This post has reached 100 likes, so I’m making it publicly available. A huge thank you to all my awesome paying subscribers for your support - I could not do this without you! 🙂

The need for Health Insurance.

In Aotearoa, private health insurance was once a luxury. It enabled you to access elective and non-urgent medical care more quickly in surroundings with a better clientele, a car park right outside, nice food, and without having to wait for busy staff.

Some might have questioned the ethics of allowing some to access superior healthcare while others could not, but, by and large, for life-threatening, urgent care, you would get the same outcomes in public healthcare as in private care.

But we’ve been on a slippery slope, as the gap between the two has widened alarmingly.

Starting with the diagnosis. If you need a scan and you’ve got private medical insurance, you can get it arranged right away, as simple as booking a flight, on a day and time that is convenient for you.

Unfortunately, if you don’t, you’ll find there’s little capacity on those flights for you, and it’s more like people clinging to departing helicopters at the fall of Saigon. You might be turned away outright, or have to wait months, by which time the problem you were investigating may well have become a far more serious issue.

Then we have those awaiting surgery.

One News ran a segment on Waitangi Day that began, “The Health Minister has warned regions failing to meet health targets will face greater scrutiny by the Health NZ board. Patient Waiting Lists are so long that some are desperately re-mortgaging property to pay for private surgery.”

We met Gaynor Churchill, aged 76, who needed to have both hips replaced to regain mobility, and who remortgaged her home to have it done privately at $30k per hip. An exorbitant amount of money, but Gaynor’s pain was so severe that she couldn’t wait a further nine months for the public system.

Simeon appeared again to tell us how unhappy he was with things, as if the Minister of Health bore no responsibility. The simple reality is that the health system lacks the resources to meet demand, and blaming those who are doing their best despite that is a craven act of cowardice by a minister who wouldn’t know accountability if he tripped over it.

These painful waits are bad enough, but the delays for cancer treatment are borderline criminal.

I’m not even talking about treatments that are unavailable in the public health system, whether because they're unfunded or because patients don't meet the criteria used in the public system. I’m talking about Cancer treatments that will be provided on the public health system but are delayed by weeks or months, with disastrous consequences.

Situations where, if the patient is not fortunate enough to have health insurance, they are left to remortgage their house or rely on the generosity of others through a GoFundMe page.

Simeon Brown pictured with a protest last year against cuts to the new hospital in Dunedin. Image: BeFunky.

The report moved to the Otago/Southland region, where they have the longest delays in NZ for elective surgery: just 55% are treated within four months on the wait list, against a goal of 90% by 2030. Worse still, they also have the slowest cancer care, with one in five not getting the cancer treatment they need in the first month.

Considering the rate at which cancer can grow and spread, this is utterly unacceptable and must lead to poorer outcomes for some, possibly even taking treatment options off the table. Meanwhile, our Health Minister seemed more concerned about road cones, which were once his responsibility, than about this.

Robin Gauld, a Health Systems expert, said, “If you were to say there is a bridge over there and some of you can walk across it, but some of you can’t, and some of you may fall down and die we’d probably say to DOC that this is an absolute scandal that you’re letting people die and yet in healthcare we allow this every single day.”

Robin Gauld, of the University of Otago. Photo: https://www.nzdoctor.co.nz/article/news/study-uncovers-effects-general-practice-referrals-being-rejected

Surely that’s the sort of thing that would keep a Minister awake at night, although the public has more to worry about.

If you can’t afford health insurance and you have a serious health problem, can you raise the money to cover it? Private insurance is really expensive, and it’s getting worse rapidly, with prices increasing almost as quickly as those for butter and beef have in the last couple of years.

The increasing price of insurance.

With so many people resorting to private scans, treatments, and procedures, it is hardly surprising that premiums are rising.

Essentially, underfunding of the public system is being passed on to insurers, who are now covering patients who would previously have received these services in the public system.

A certain level of price increase is to be expected, but there have been numerous reports in the last six months of people facing increases ranging from 20% to nearly doubling. Moving the price out of reach, and leaving those who cannot afford to lose their coverage to make significant cuts in other spending.

‘Horrified - doubled overnight’: Price hikes force people to rethink health insurance.

‘Healthy, young’ but medical insurance premiums rise 25 percent in a year.

Across the board, whether it’s premiums for car insurance, house insurance or health insurance, those who struggle to afford the cost, young drivers, people with houses in climate-affected areas, or those who are older, are often the people who need it most and yet they pay the most.

Watching the news item I posted:

The government underfunds public health ➡️ People go private in desperation ➡️ Insurance prices increase out of reach ➡️ You are here.

Christopher Luxon told us at Waitangi that he doesn’t like equality because he says it’s socialism, as if it were some reds-under-the-bed threat from the Cold War, rather than meaning everyone has the best healthcare the state can provide based on their need, not the size of their bank account. Peter pointed out that where we might see success in such a system, they see failure.

Christopher Luxon speaks to the media at Waitangi. Photo: NZ Herald.

Clare replied, “I am outraged at that prick Simeon on the news clip blaming the health service. He and Nicola took their money, does he think we are stupid and don’t know? Where are the media to hold him to account? None of them ever questions him.”

It’s a good point. He might be asked about data security, but where is the headline saying “National scandal - Kiwis suffering and dying unnecessarily!”? Meanwhile, our media interrogate their belly button fluff to divine why Peeni Henare resigned.

Martin commented simply, “America is coming”.

Where are we going?

Look at how Americans feel about their privatised healthcare system. Losing a job might not just mean being unable to put food on the table or pay the rent; it may also mean losing access to healthcare, a “benefit” of their job.

When the CEO of a health insurance company is gunned down in the street, people don’t so much say “oh my god, why?” as “I’m surprised it took so long”.

The American system has the most basic public safety net, and realistically, you have no choice but to have private healthcare. That might seem like a nightmare to many of us filthy socialists, and it’s not where millennia of medical progress and tradition should be leading us, but it seems to be this government’s goal.

Not because it’s more efficient or for any other reason; it is simply that those at the top don’t want to pay for the healthcare of the bottom feeders and the squeezed middle.

The wealthy have private health insurance, and now they want tax cuts. That’s where ACT wants to take us, and National has shown it’s willing to go down that path too.

Sure, premiums might rise, but they’re rich, and the increase pales in comparison with the tax cuts they’ll receive in return. Additionally, there’s money to be made selling people what they need to keep living.

Is that where you want to go?

Me neither, and nor does anyone who has been unable to access or afford the medical treatment they need to sustain or extend the quality or duration of their lives.

Have a good Sunday, everyone, and take care.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today, Depeche Mode with Cover Me.