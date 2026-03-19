Once I had a love, and it was a gas

Soon turned out had a heart of glass

Seemed like the real thing, only to find

Mucho mistrust, love's gone behind

Songwriters: Chris Stein / Deborah Harry.

Raindrops on roses - an optimistic outlook.

Back at the start of the week, Nicola Willis revived the 1 pm podium of truth to tell us not very much about what the oil crisis that will likely result from Israel and America’s attack on Iran might mean for us in New Zealand.

It was quite odd. Willis gave some rather optimistic projections of what might happen, even in a worst-case scenario, and alluded to maybe helping people at some point while backing away from the idea at a rate of knots, and curiously, smiling.

Nicola appeared to be enjoying stepping into the role, although with David Seymour as the current acting Prime Minister, it was hard to understand why Willis was providing the update, unless she was taking the chance to audition in front of the nation, smiling as much as possible and telling people not to worry.

Marijke said, “Nothing makes me panic like this lot telling me there’s nothing to worry about.”

Willis essentially said, "My strategy is in three parts, and that is my strategy. Now, I will explain things to you very slowly as if English is your second language and you're not as smart as I am."

She boasted that we had 93 days of bitumen stock, because I guess you don't want to stop building roads just because people might not be able to buy petrol?

Having acknowledged the impact of petrol prices on people, she then became quite frosty when the press pack asked her what the alluded-to aid might look like, and she repeated the phrase that any assistance would need to be targeted, temporary, and timely, without indicating what it might be.

Nicola Willis gives a fuel update.

Personally, I was highly sceptical of Willis’s claim that the highest inflation we might see in a worst-case scenario would be 3.7%.

That seemed improbable given that the prices of so many things, from beef to electricity to insurance, have already increased way more than that, and real shortages requiring rationing of very expensive fuel would send prices skyrocketing.

I wasn’t alone.

"My instinctive reaction to the number from the Finance Minister yesterday of 3.7 per cent being a worst-case scenario ... it felt too light to be a worst-case scenario,” said Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan.

Finally, someone had the guts to call out Nicola’s BS. If this war drags on and there are worst-case fuel shortages, 3.7% will seem like a fantasy land.

Apart from auditioning for the top job by demonstrating her ability to speak coherently in full sentences, it seemed that Nicola’s main motivation for appearing was to ensure the country knew everything was Back on Track before the war. She wanted people to believe her economic approach was working until the war arrived.

A reality check - news of minimal growth.

Unfortunately for Nicola, when the economic data was released, growth was just 0.2% last quarter, which is essentially stagnant and a quarter of Australia's growth. So much for that fantasy.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis faces a challenging time to pull together this year’s Budget. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Jeanette said, “I’m sick of hearing about growth when there is no growth. The Emperor's New Clothes story comes to mind.”

There was worse information in the details, with one sector in particular struggling: construction, which was down by 1.4%. This is from a National Party whose election slogan is “Building the Future”. I wrote:

Sorry, what? Building consents have slowed down, leading to a contraction in the construction sector, under the fast-track cowboys? These guys are bloody useless when it comes to the economy.

Megan wrote, “It’s like they’re writing a book called 'What Not to Do When You’re in Charge of a County’, and testing it all out first.”

Luxon returns - the podium of mistruth.

Then yesterday, the returning Chief Luxon joined Nicola at the podium to water down the quality of information being provided.

Nicola Willis and Christopher Luxon provide a fuel update.

I noted, “Willis looked a lot happier when doofus was in the Pacific. To be fair, he’s one of those annoying managers who feels the need to do the talking even though he has nothing to add.”

Irene said, “He was certainly in ‘me too’ mode, you could see him getting irritated, then butting in when the journalists were addressing Willis. Yet all he did was repeat her.”

Moira wrote, “A government without a plan! They have had 3 weeks … and still nothing but words! I feel for low-income people and those who need their cars for work!”

At the start of this week, Nicola Willis said that due to events in Iran, our growth would decline but still remain in positive territory. Well, with a current rate of 0.2%, she doesn’t have much room to manoeuvre. In fact, it appears her statements were based on hot air and wishful thinking, if you can imagine that.

I take no joy from seeing my country in this economic state or the fact that it is going to get worse, but I am glad that, as this government fails its largest test by doing essentially nothing and just letting events develop, at least it’s not a crisis that will result in deaths.

Have a good Friday, folks, and as Nicola Willis points out, if you have anything heavy in the boot, you might like to remove it before you join the petrol queues.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today, here’s Blondie with Heart of Glass.