Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Keith Simes's avatar
Keith Simes
13h

Always loved that song. Until Luxon falls we are doomed to seeing Nicola and Erika trying to look calm, caring and articulate. It’s not Jacinda Lite, it’s Jacinda Zero

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Neil's avatar
Neil
13h

Wouldn't we feel more confident if Grant Robertson was the Finance Minister?

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