Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Quentin McDonald's avatar
Quentin McDonald
2h

This Government seems to very much favour the "ambulance at the bottom of the cliff", but just like our poor fire appliances it's an ambulance that keeps breaking down and won't be able to help everybody.

Rather than seeing this as a storm to be weathered it would be nice for politicians to be seeing this as a warning sign as to how fragile our dependence on imported fuel is - the whim of a mad king, a natural disaster, an Asian economic downturn not to mention the Climate Crisis. It's not as if we don't know how to make things more resilient and the time to start was yesterday.

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Janine McVeagh's avatar
Janine McVeagh
2h

The Greens put that proposal several days ago (as well as advocating for years sensible actions to deal with the climate crisis) and have not had the courtesy of a response from the government. The current CoC are utterly unfit to govern.

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