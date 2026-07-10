The purpose of a man is to love a woman

And the purpose of a woman is to love a man

So come on, baby, let's start today

Come on, baby, let's play

Songwriter: Clint Ballard Jr.

Election year brings out the crazies, including the smaller parties you mostly forgot about, who optimistically put forward their policies and candidates every three years, with no realistic chance of election. I’m not talking about TOP, so hold the angry emails; there are parties far less likely to reach 5%.

It also poses a challenge for parties with more list positions available than quality candidates to fill them. This leaves them to recycle the dregs of other parties, resurrecting people whose careers ended for good reasons, and assorted weirdos with “fringe” views, to put it mildly. I’m looking at you, NZ First.

Subscriptions to Nick’s Kōrero have declined over the past couple of months, so it’s time to try something different, as requests for contributions haven’t worked. Below is a paywall. I appreciate that paywalled content is annoying, so starting with the next newsletter, I will only send these to paying subscribers.

If you want to read most of my work, you’ll need to become a paid subscriber. It costs about the same as a cup of coffee each month, and there will still be some free newsletters for everyone. I hope you enjoy Nick’s Kōrero and find it worth paying for. 🙂

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