Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Bea's avatar
Bea
1h

Louise Upstart was on the DPB as was Paula Bennett and said they were the hardest days of her life. She then proceeded to make it harder for other single women who are raising children. Wtaf 😡

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Josephine's avatar
Josephine
1h

Mōrena Nick and Nick's Kōrero whānau.

Another great newsletter and one that I agree with completely. Granted Chippy is no Jacinda Ardern, that wāhine is something special, but I have always liked Chippy. He has always been genuine, caring and empathetic putting the welfare of all Kiwi's at the forefront of every decision he makes. That's in stark contrast to the leadership we have now.

Chippy in my opinion has copped a shit-load of unfair criticism both from the right and even from some on the left for not showing any mongrel and not being as progressive as someone would like, but I don't think anyone can deny that he and his government have always been the party who puts people first, especially those who are vulnerable.

Just on the Blackcaps, by god I'm proud. I pulled a couple of all-nighters particularly in this final test and we definitely punch well above our weight.

Have an awesome day Nick.

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