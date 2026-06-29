People keep on learnin'

Soldiers keep on warnin'

World keep on turnin'

'Cause it won't be too long

Song: Stevie Wonder.

Tuesday traditionally means that the leader of the opposition will appear on Breakfast, following the PM’s appearance on Monday.

At least that’s how it was when our current leader thought he had more to gain from speaking to the public than to lose. However, a media adviser has since clarified that his best option is not to answer questions, and perhaps people will simply forget about him.

A sharp-dressed man.

Chris Hipkins looked good in his well-fitted suit, which is not something anyone would say about Luxon. He sported a highly presentable haircut and a classic red tie, which I’m sure will be ever-present until the election. He also sounded as if he had a head cold.

Chris Hipkins. Image: BeFunky.

Tova began by asking Hipkins whether he’d ever come across P paraphernalia being sold in two-dollar shops. The Labour man said he had not, but was shocked to learn that such devices were available in those places for a couple of bucks.

Hipkins said he would support a law banning them and spoke seriously about P use having doubled in 18 months, a very black mark against a government that promotes itself as being all about law and order.

War is over.

With oil prices falling and hopes that the current peace will endure despite the resumption of military action by both sides, Tova asked what Hipkins thought of the government’s $50-a-week support package, which almost nobody receives and which might end in July. His response was essentially that it’s too soon to tell; we don’t know when petrol prices will come down, or even whether they won’t go up again if there are further setbacks.

Tova then went into campaign mode for the National Party, saying that the Aussies were reinstating their excise tax and suggesting that NZ had done well by not removing ours. Her flippancy about a matter that has left many struggling with the cost of living really grated.

I know it’s only Breakfast television, but surely a situation in which Kiwis are struggling with costs deserved a more serious response than O’Brien’s fantasy land, where the cost of living was addressed by a kind, benevolent government and now we can all go back to normal. And wasn’t the coalition clever not to overreact?

High and Dry.

Hipkins responded that the coalition has left the majority of Kiwis high and dry during the fuel crisis. That they basically said to people, “You’re on your own, and you’re just going to have to deal with it.”

He said that while everybody would be relieved to see fuel prices come down, Kiwis had done it hard, dipping into savings or going into overdraft in order to fund day-to-day basics.

Hipkins gets grief for not being as progressive as some on the left would like, or for lacking the charisma others might have, but I’ll say one thing: in a time of crisis, I cannot think of a better person to lead the country. He gets it; he cares about people rather than seeing helping NZers as a blot on the balance sheet. Given the rate of crises, that is no small thing; in fact, it might be the most important thing.

Chris Hipkins. Photo credit: RNZ/ Nate McKinnon

I remember when Chippy was PM and how hard he worked during Cyclone Gabrielle. In times of need, I’ll take him over the guy with a goofy grin who thinks he can fix everything by bringing buckets of fried chicken.

Honouring promises.

They moved to Bowel Cancer Screening, with both Luxon and Hipkins committing in 2023 to match Australia’s eligibility age if elected, when the age across the Tasman was 50.

Hipkins and Luxon debated in 2023. Photo: Three,

Since then, National have lowered the age from 60 to 58, although for Māori and Pasifika the age has actually risen from 50 to 58. Australia has lowered its eligibility age further; it’s now down to 45. Hipkins said he had not decided on the new Australian threshold, but he would keep his commitment to lower the age to 50 in New Zealand.

It speaks to the man's integrity that he was quite clear he had committed to lowering the age to 50 and would do so. There is something to be said for a leader who stands by their commitments.

Morally and ethically bankrupt.

Next came the story about Ministry of Social Development (MSD) staff being assessed on reducing emergency housing numbers. A horrendous situation that made me feel physically ill when I saw Jack Tame’s reports. I posted:

MSD gives warnings to staff who don’t reduce emergency housing placements at a time of increased hardship. This government is bloody disgusting!

Eli wrote, “This is coming from Minister Louise Upston, no doubt. Who has never experienced a day in her life of need or going without. Disgusting human who sets KPI's for chucking people out on the street while claiming 50k a year to live in her own house.”

Tova continued by quoting the Prime Minister, who said it was an operational matter, not one for his Minister. Hipkins looked angry and said, “It’s morally and ethically bankrupt. People shouldn’t be denied the support they need and are entitled to, and that they meet the criteria for, just because the government set the target and now the MSD are disincentivising their staff with performance measures.”

That’s the Chris Hipkins I want as Prime Minister, one who is passionate about ensuring people receive the support they need and are entitled to.

His interview conveyed that if you want someone to support you in your times of need, he was the one to vote for. Not by ramming it down people’s throats, but by making it clear through his words that people are his most important consideration.

Hipkins joined the dots for Tova, who looked a bit confused, or possibly just frustrated that someone else was talking. He explained that, with the push to reduce emergency housing, people end up on the streets, and now the government is taking on the role of the street-sweeper at the bottom of the cliff, moving them on.

He said we need a system that is fit for purpose and that there must be support for those on the street, but that he would never agree with criminalising homelessness.

Pay it back.

Tova said that David Seymour had appeared on the show yesterday and had suggested that Shane Jones ought to repay the $30k expense overspend, including an on-call limousine service for when he had to travel next door.

Hipkins said that having such a service available for a conference connected to his hotel required a bit more explanation. Shane Jones has started saying he can’t recall which hotel he stayed at, and Chippy quite rightly pointed out that this lacked credibility and that he should at least front up and explain things, given it was a lot of money. Raising the fact that his Business Class airfares were booked before Jones got budgetary sign-off and cost a lot more than was eventually approved.

Tova tried to make a ridiculous comparison between what some Labour MPs had spent on domestic travel, about $20k for a year, and the Matua’s sixty-thousand-dollar-plus luxury schmooze fest with lobbyists.

As Hipkins pointed out, given the price of domestic flights, it’s no wonder that MPs' travel expenses, especially for those representing large or remote electorates, have increased.

The interview ended abruptly as if Tova had received the signal to wrap things up.

A man for the people.

Chris Hipkins is not about to announce transformational policies. Labour is being cautious with its commitments to keep them realistic. He may not be as progressive as some of us would like, nor have the charm of some others, but I’ll give him this:

When it comes to recognising that people are the most important thing, Chris Hipkins has it in spades. Throw some Greens into the mix, and you have a government that would govern in the people's interests, and that would be a bloody good day for Aotearoa.

Have a great day, folks. Take care, and if you’re enjoying reading Nick’s Kōrero, then please consider subscribing or gifting a subscription. 🙂

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Ngā mihi,

Nick.

A couple of unrelated things. I was so delighted to see the Black Caps win overnight, to win a test series in England after going behind in the first match is a remarkable achievement, we really punch above our weight. Well done, Black Caps!

New Zealand captain Tom Latham (right) and team-mates celebrate the final wicket of the game to win the series on day five of the Third Cricket Test at Trent Bridge Cricket Ground. (Source: Associated Press).

In sad news, I was sorry to read of the passing of Dame Penelope Keith. I loved The Good Life as a kid, and I’m sure she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Dame Penelope Keith after she was made a Dame Commander for services to the Arts and to charity during an Investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. (Source: Associated Press)

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To end today, here are the Red Hot Chilli Peppers covering Stevie Wonder’s Higher Ground.