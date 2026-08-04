Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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John Blyde's avatar
John Blyde
7h

The elephant in the room regarding house price vs wages is since Ruth Richardson crushed the unions wages have not kept up with inflation.

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Kathyvoyles's avatar
Kathyvoyles
7h

I made a verbal submission against the Moving On Amendment Act & I suggested that instead of hearing points of view on this cruel nastiness, they should be setting up an emergency shelter. Then they should be building ‘home-grounds’ (such as that built by the Auckland City Mission) in every suburb & every region. Accommodation with wraparound services & s social supermarket. It’s so cold today. I can’t even imagine being on the streets in Auckland let alone Taupo!

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