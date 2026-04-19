Hey kids, what's up

Remember when I used to be dope, yeah

I owned a pocket full of fame

But look what you're doing now, well, I know, I know

Songwriters: David Jolicoeur / Kelvin Mercer / Brendan O’Hare / Gerard Love / Raymond McGinley / Vincent L. Mason / Jeff Lynne / Norman George Blake / Thomas Earl Petty.

Monday morning feels like déjà vu. Each week, another bad poll for National comes out, and Luxon fronts the media to reassure that all is fine, but only makes things worse as a result of his performance.

Last night’s 1 News poll was a doozy. Where a week ago Luxon was brushing aside criticism by arguing that although National was down in the polls, the coalition was still on track to retain government. Well, they’re not any more!

Labour has not only overtaken National for the first time in the poll since before the 2023 election, but has also climbed into a seven-point lead. (Source: 1News)

Based on those numbers, the coalition would be ousted, and Labour, the Greens, and Te Pāti Māori would be in a position to form a government. A disastrous poll six months from an election for a government that came to power with a comfortable majority just two and a half years ago.

There will be ebbs and flows to come, but I’ve always felt that if the combined Labour+Green total was at 45% going into an election, there was a strong possibility the government would change. In this poll, they have 48%, and it’s all on.

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That must’ve really topped off a bad week for Luxon, who has spent his time denying that his head was on the chopping block. Now he has to return to a flooded Wellington, to a caucus that is increasingly aware of his inability to part the waters or walk upon them, and that looks more and more like not being the messiah, the second coming of Key they thought they had.

If that wasn’t bad enough, before then, he had to speak to Tova, who would no doubt be frothing with excitement over his pending downfall. What would she throw his way on the back of a rumoured coup and in light of these polls?

It didn’t start well, with Tova reemphasising that this was the worst poll under Luxon, which would see them out of power, and repeating that his MPs wanted him gone within a fortnight. It wasn’t a very gentle welcome, as she showed clip after clip of him saying they were still ahead in the polls; he didn’t need a reminder, as it was only last week.