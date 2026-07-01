Wait in line 'til your time

Ticking clock, everyone stop

Songwriters: Henry Binns / Sam Hardaker / Sophie Alexandra Jessica Barker.

Waiting for healthcare.

There was something chilling in what the Prime Minister said on the news last night.

With the country still reeling from the death of a man in ED, Minister Simeon Brown’s statements suggested that the unacceptable failure to deliver healthcare when it was needed, which he calls targets, was down to Health NZ and not a result of the cuts that have been made by this government.

Imagine pointing the finger of blame at hospital workers, knowing somewhere deep inside, never to be revealed, that this is on you.

The coalition just doesn’t get it; they seem unwilling to entertain the idea that this death was a result of ongoing underinvestment. But at least someone seems to have recognised the possibility that targets and staffing numbers might be linked, as the following story, coincidentally, announced a halt to some of the cuts in the region.

The right loves a merger. I don’t know why they never seem to save any money, but in the absence of any other ideas, it is at least an option, even if it’s not a good one. To be fair, they did tell us that “back-office” staff would be let go, while those involved in essential patient care would not be cut.

The affected region, which includes Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Taranaki, and Tai Rāwhiti, would have seen a loss of 17 clinical roles.

Sorry, what now? By what stretch of the imagination are “clinical roles” not considered to be essential?

With so many delays in our health system, it is almost impossible to believe they would cut clinical staff. On top of that, according to the Public Services Association, “almost 100 frontline health workers would have needed to reapply for their jobs.”

The way our health workers are being treated is appalling.

Roles are cut, patients suffer, and they are blamed by a Minister who seems to lack empathy or self-awareness. Then they face further cuts or the stress of having to reapply for the jobs they are working far too hard in for not enough money.

It’s a bloody insult.

It’s almost as if the government wants the health system to fail so they can privatise it little by little. And if you think that sounds like a paranoid conspiracy theory, it’s already happening.