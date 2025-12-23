Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

Jeremy Coleman
12h

Having just read today’s Korero, I’m wondering if Winnie is considering joining forces with Destiny and Tamaki, to form a new, politically genius team to keep New Zealand for New Zealanders? Only New Zealanders, no immigrants. From anywhere.

I do, however, feel that Luxon has given way too much attention to his own political ambitions by selling our country short with this FTA, which favours the other side somewhat more, just to make us feel he’s actually done something constructive for our future. Only time will tell. I don’t care where immigrants come from. If they can fill the gaps left by our own talented people who have left for greener pastures then we should embrace them gratefully for wanting to work for us. In that vein, I sent the letter below to the Herald, but haven’t seen it in print yet.Hmmm🤔

It was a disgraceful display of racism, denigration of other’s beliefs and even presence in the country. We could hear the noise from our home. I’m pleased and proud that our Sikh community didn’t lift a finger in anger at the deplorable behaviour before them.

I wish you all a very Merry Christmas and hope all your wishes are granted. ( good wishes only need apply)😀

I was appalled yesterday when I found out that Brian Tamaki and his band of bigots were protesting against a Sikh event in Manurewa. Two things come very strongly to mind, both of which Tamaki might ponder. First, the Manurewa Sikh community does a huge deal of good for the community as a whole, particularly with food banks and general help for those who need it. Destiny does nothing apart from planting a few adherents on a street corner to yell at passersby about their version of salvation, irritating everyone around, every weekend.

I would ask Tamaki one thing which I don’t think he has an answer for. How does he reconcile his apparent belief in a foreign religion introduced by immigrants with his hatred for immigrants who don’t follow his ideas? I am Christian myself but have no trouble with those immigrants who have a different faith or culture, practised peacefully among their families and shared among the communities where they live. Live and let live is at the heart of Christianity, not bigotry and racism. Mr Tamaki would do well to have a proper read of the book he claims to follow.

John Farrell
13h

I wonder how well an anti immigrant policy will fly here? Certainly nowhere near as well as Farage's idiocies in England. Most pakeha here are no more than 3 or 4 generations away from being immigrants themselves. Then there are people like me, who are immigrants - I wasn't born here.

