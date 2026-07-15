Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Christine van Beurden's avatar
Christine van Beurden
3h

Absolutely no conflict of interest so far as a cancer hospital is concerned when you realise Henry's wife Diane Foreman is heavily invested in the private hospital industry

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Brian
3h

I felt, with regard to Paul Henry and without belittling your choice Nick that Frank Zappa's I'm The Slime might have been a more appropriate song.

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