Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Juliet Neill's avatar
Juliet Neill
6h

Thanks for this edition, Nick, and for posting Lynda's magnificent speech. Others might also like to check out what Tammy Neilson had to say about diversity afterwards - very relevant to Winston's stupid bill.

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Rosemary Hipkins's avatar
Rosemary Hipkins
5h

“Music makes us human”.

Such a profound observation!

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