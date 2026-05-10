Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Sally's avatar
Sally
7h

The coalition is on track to burn this country to the ground by destroying the NZ image in the world stage and the fuel crisis is the perfect excuse to limit our movement so the 15minute cities will become more palatable. Now we have media ramping up fear of movement on cruise ships. It’s managed media hysteria to herd humans. “Their” agenda is still on course

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Dean Reynolds's avatar
Dean Reynolds
6h

In 1936, NZ was the first country in the world to establish free tertiary education across the board - Universities, Polytechs, Nursing & Teacher training, all Apprenticeships, professional accounting qualifications, etc. We were coming out of the Great Depression & heading into a World War. If we could afford free tertiary education then, I'm bloody sure we can afford it now. When Winston Peters says that the money 'saved' will be put into trade training, he's just a lying, senile old hypocrite who was happy to receive a free law degree back in the day & happy to make this generation of students pay for their education.

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