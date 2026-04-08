You break this, I'll break all that

You break my balls with all your crap

Spread your disease like lemmings breeding

That's what makes us humans being

Songwriters: Sammy Hagar / Edward Van Halen / Alex Van Halen / Michael Anthony.

Have you noticed that when it comes to healing the divisions of Covid, the onus seems to be on those of us who did the right thing, who got vaccinated, who didn’t throw faeces or prepare a noose for the Prime Minister, and who are expected to be contrite and to bridge the gaps?

We’re expected to act as if vaccine misinformation was acceptable during a public health response, we’re not supposed to say people went down a rabbit hole from which many have never emerged, and we’re supposed to be sorry about the gap between those who acted in the nation’s interests and those who prioritised their own selfish ignorance.

There is no inquiry into the behaviour of those who spread false information, encouraging people to ignore distancing rules, and who acted so appallingly that the rest of us can scarcely believe it was possible. Instead, the Inquiry looked at those who had done so well, as political parties and their fawning disciples in the media desperately sought to make our heroes into villains.

But that is behind us now, right? Now we can look back, especially in the context of the current fuel crisis, and think: we really didn’t know how lucky we were.

It is clear, though, every time we see Luxon, and then the contrast of hearing Ardern speak. Fake books and fake movies have fallen by the wayside, leaving us with honest portrayals from the person who was there. Yesterday, the Prime Minister documentary was back in the headlines:

Image: 1 News.

In the best documentary field, Prime Minister is up against seven other titles, and in the outstanding politics and government documentary, there are four others. All of which came as a bit of a surprise to Jacinda’s husband, Clarke.

I have a lot of respect for that man; it must’ve been awful to see people behaving so deplorably against the person he loves, even as she worked her guts out trying to do the right thing, while also caring for a baby.

I posted:

It is good to see Jacinda's film nominated for two Emmys. Everyone I know who has watched it has found it an intimate and moving insight into that period and has been even more inspired by her leadership and saddened by the response. No doubt some will find ways to be negative, but I think this is excellent news, and hopefully, the anger some felt will fade over time.

My cousin Nikki said, “What a wonderful movie during such terrible times.” Mum wrote, “wonderful news. It was such a moving and insightful film,” and my daughter cried watching it, as did I. I’m very proud of my family.

Irene commented, “Jacinda’s story is a reminder that true leaders can make a real difference. So proud of her!”

Vicki said, “I was proud to be a kiwi when Jacinda was pm She truly was the best we have had. She cared about poverty and people, and many of her decisions kept us alive. Truly an amazing lady.”

Of course, the poisonous pens at NZME couldn’t let such an opportunity go unmet, and by a high coincidence, the very next day, they posted this garbage:

That was enough for me, the blatant milking of yet another story about that witch hunt. I cancelled my subscription, not for the first time, but for the last.

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