Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Marilyn's avatar
Marilyn
12h

I'm ready for another hikoi! I know it's a massive undertaking, requiring huge planning and leading. And I am ready to join.Kia kaha!

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Darien Fenton's avatar
Darien Fenton
12h

Yesterday we saw a unity of purpose around the motu on Anzac Day. A day when seemingly thousands agreed that we should never forget and we will remember them. I was moved by the gatherings and marches I saw, from the Dawn Ceremony at the Museum to the tiny little march down the road in Waitakere Village to the local RSA. What struck me most was how Te Reo, Waiata and Karakia played such a huge role. The Karanga at Anzac Cove was deeply moving. And I thought thank goodness the CoC haven't managed to expunge that. It is such a part of the soul of Aotearoa. But yes, we must lift our heads and fight because this election won't be easily won. While I am at it are people aware of Everlee Wihongi, a NZ citizen, US green card holder since she was a child who was detained after returning to the US after a visit to NZ. She's been in detention for two weeks now in an ICE centre in the Mojave Desert. She still doesnt know why she is there. Not a peep from our government. This has become my latest crusade.

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