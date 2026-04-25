Taku kupu ki a koe manuwhiri.

My word to you, guest.

Lyrics: Matehaere Clarke.

When the coalition of National, NZ First, and ACT took power, we knew it would be bad for people. Public services would be underfunded, and support for those doing it tough would be reduced, with austerity for the poor and cream for those at the top. What I hadn’t expected were the relentless attacks on Māori, on te Tiriti, and te Reo.

“Things have moved too far, too fast”, proclaimed the government as they appeased people who were uncomfortable with the fact that, in recent decades, we’ve gotten a little better at honouring the treaty, which is the basis for most of us being here.

This culminated with David Seymour’s Treaty Principles Bill, which saw many New Zealanders, māori and pākehā, unite in opposition to a bill that undermined legal commitments made and was an attack on the kind of Aotearoa we had become.

David Seymour. Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

Whether you marched on the hīkoi, were at parliament when it arrived, or made a submission opposing the bill, hundreds of thousands of us rejected ACT’s betrayal of our values and our honour. Which are not concerns for them.

As tangata tiriti, it felt good to stand for what was right and what I believe in. I can only imagine how much it meant to tangata whenua, who were directly targeted.

This morning, TVNZ told the behind-the-scenes story of those who worked so hard to organise the hīkoi and the opposition.

The documentary begins with Eru Kapa-Kingi driving at night, speaking of the giants upon whose shoulders they stood, the past protestors across the generations, until arriving at a group of vehicles bearing the ever-present tino rangatiratanga flags.

We see a hall of concerned people speaking of the avalanche of attacks that came so quickly and relentlessly from this government after it took power, with passionate determination to stand against injustice.

The plan was ambitious, a seven-day journey to the other end of the motu, with early wake-ups and much to do, including building for the future.

Hone Harawira stands ready, speaking of it being twenty years later, since the Foreshore and Seabed protests, and is resigned to doing it again, to “take our opposition to what’s going on in the house.”

The hospitality of people along the way, with hundreds of hangi meals prepared to feed the hīkoi. The centres where people gathered to protest against the breaking of promises as the march passed through their town.

We hear about the logistics of moving a growing mass of people across the Harbour Bridge and along the roads through Te Ika-a-Māui (the North Island) to pāremata (parliament). At the bridge, many join, and it might sound strange, but I feel proud to see so many pākeha there.

Hone looks a bit puffed as the march finishes its crossing of the harbour, but says he’s all good if organiser Nyze Manuel is happy.

The hīkoi swells day by day, and we see Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke, who made headlines around the world for her haka in parliament, leaving Gerry Brownlee in a state of conniptions and prompting ACT MP Parmjeet Parmar to call for the imprisonment of Māori MPs.

Throughout the long miles, laughter and song lighten the mood, interspersed with passionate haka and speeches. I felt quite emotional seeing the hīkoi in my home town of Rotorua, marching down the streets where I grew up, and there was Tama Iti speaking of marching with Dame Whina.

Along the way, thousands wait and wave flags, proud to support the movement as it passes through their community.

Then came the arrival in Wellington, one of the most memorable days of my life. We saw the preparations for the arriving hīkoi, and I don’t think even those most passionate about the cause anticipated the great number of people who would come together that day.

Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke told the crowd the hīkoi was never about the bill she tore up in the House, instead it was about unity. Photo: Fox Meyer

I was struck by how a large group could be so united in its focus, and I remember those who carried photographs of ancestors as they fought for future generations.

We see a group of kuia who have travelled from Rotorua to be there, as so many came that day to express our disdain for David Seymour’s vision for Aotearoa.

Seeing the hīkoi arrive, walking up to parliament, and hearing the cacophony of noise made the hairs on the back of my neck stand up, as they did that day. Resounding haka, then silent respect as people spoke, including a now-suspended Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke.

I thought it was a fabulous documentary of such an important period in our history.

Another hīkoi?

Unfortunately, those who oppose such attacks on te Tiriti have more work ahead of them. Not only was the Regulatory Standards Bill passed, but the government are now surreptitiously reducing the legal importance of te Tiriti despite the Treaty Principles Bill having been resoundingly rejected.

As part of their coalition agreement with NZ First, National is reviewing references to te Tiriti in our legislation, with a view to either watering them down to a mere non-binding consideration to “take into account” or removing them altogether.

Having watched the 1 News item I posted:

The government are converting te Tiriti obligations to mere considerations, and Paul Goldsmith thinks it’s a joke. I’m so sick of this racist government.

Lin replied, “Me too. Perhaps we need another massive hīkoi ... or a general strike?”

Brenda wrote, “The way this government handles te Tiriti is a masterclass in disrespect. First, they ignore, then they undermine, now they’re openly mocking our history.”

There were comments that the move was ignorant and racist, and that National, despite their pretence at the time of the Treaty Principles Bill, were just as bad as ACT.

Heather pointed out, “Goldsmith was disgusting in his glee and admitted it was against the advice of justice and other advisors.”

I wasn’t surprised to see the following news a few days later, and wrote:

Good to see, Goldsmith lacks the credibility and the mana to be Treaty Negotiations Minister.

Margaret commented, “Absolutely, he should be removed. He is biased and racist and should not continue in the role.”

Niccola wrote, “Good, I hope they succeed. He's completely the wrong person for the job; anyone can see that.”

John posted:

If the coalition wants to see the run into the next election set against another mass protest, then bring it on. As far as I’m concerned, you should honour an agreement, and we’ve done a poor job of that for far too long as it is.

In my view, what is good for Māori is good for all of us, and what wrongs Māori wrongs all New Zealanders, except the few who seem to take pleasure in it.

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Have a good long weekend, folks, some fabulous weather out there to enjoy.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end, here’s Stan Walker and Mō Āke Tonu featuring Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke.