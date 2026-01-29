I like my food served in a bucket

Eat the chick, then take the bone and suck it

A family feast at crazy prices

Enjoy all 11 secret herbs and spices

Chicken as greasy as you can get

Wipe yourself off with a moist towelette

Songwriters: Jordan Raskopoulos, Lee Naimo and Benny Davis.

Tomorrow is your last day to get 20% off a subscription with my “ Nick’s Ditch the Pricks in 26” special. This brings the price to $64 for a year, or $6.40 per month, rather than the usual $80 or $8. Come on in. It’s going to be a big year.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Manna from Heaven

Is it a bird? A plane? Maybe an Uber driver taken to the air?

Turns out that delicious smell is actually the Prime Minister, bringing Kai from Christopher to the East Coast. And so it was that Luxon arrived by helicopter, arms full of KFC, to feed the locals. An odd choice, I thought, but at least he’s doing something.

Christopher Luxon arrives with KFC. Photo: The PM’s Facebook account.

Sometimes you just want to do anything to help. I remember back in 2016, when homelessness was rife under John Key, and Te Puea Marae was taking people in, I did something similar.

I didn’t arrive by helicopter with trays of fried chicken, but I sent them a Countdown order to help; lots of people did. My order was 60 eggs, 4 kg of bananas, half a dozen stuffed chooks, 3 kg of pumpkin, and 10 kg of apples. Perhaps not as exciting as KFC, but maybe a bit more useful, besides which I’m not the PM, just someone who hated seeing people sleeping rough and wanted to help those who were helping them.

Christopher Luxon and Chris Bishop with KFC. Photo: The PM’s Facebook account.

I thought, “Can you imagine what people would have said if Chippy had turned up to a flood-affected region with arms full of takeaways?”

Janice wrote, “I thought it was dreadful! Embarrassing! Felt almost stereotyping and cringeworthy! There was not enough for everyone either!” It didn’t sit right with me either. The stereotype was awful. Would he have taken KFC to Queenstown or Christchurch?

Bobbi wasn’t impressed and said, “The contrast between this guy being carefully filmed carrying a box of stone cold KFC off a helicopter, and Jacinda Ardern discovered quietly getting stuck in and chopping up a mound of pumpkin at the back of a marae kitchen, says it all really.” I have to confess that “guy” was not the word Bobbi used.

Former prime minister Jacinda Ardern helping to cut watermelons for food parcels at the Waipatu Marae in Napier in 2023. Photo: NZ Herald.

Please note that in the photo above, Jacinda isn’t even the PM anymore. Do you think Christopher Luxon will hang around and help once he’s out of the top job? Not a chance, he’ll be on a flight out of here in no time.

Clearly, Luxon is trying to build his popularity, but you’d think he’d opt for something that doesn’t make people think of chicken; he’s had quite enough of that.

Luxon eating KFC. Photo: Instagram.

And now he says he’ll go to Waitangi, which on the one hand is good news and I’m glad to hear it, but it’s also the absolute bloody minimum. Like turning up to a major disaster site with some takeaways. It’s a nice gesture, but what about all the other days?

I'm not really worried about the KFC, although it was a bit odd - like, what was he thinking? - but what really concerned me was when he was asked about the funding, and he said there were “other budgets”. What were those intended for?

Nicola isn’t the type to just have pots of money sitting there, just in case, and as we know, she blew Labour’s CERF, so what gets cut to pay for the rebuild? Time to make a few more back-office people redundant? What could possibly go wrong?

I posted:

“If you cut back-office staff, things will stop working,” we all said.

But National said, “Nah, she’ll be right. Besides, those landlords need a massive tax cut.”

This isn’t good enough; best case, it will put additional pressure on people who are already overworked; worst case, this government will have blood on their hands.

The outage took out ED, laboratory, and inpatient systems in Auckland and Northland, forcing Doctors and Nurses to resort to paper-based systems. Can you imagine a patient in the ED who urgently needs blood results, waiting until someone brings them to the Doctor or calls them on the phone?

The PSA said it was “time for Govt to admit fault and properly fund the upgrade of old IT systems”. National Secretary, Fleur Fitzsimons spelled it out:

“These failures are a direct result of its short-sighted decision to underfund and cut roles at Health NZ’s digital services team. The Government oversaw the loss of the very experts who maintain and upgrade these critical systems, and now we’re seeing the predictable consequences - hospitals forced onto whiteboards and paper forms while trying to deliver modern healthcare.”

Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS) executive director Sarah Dalton said, “We haven't had any kind of meaningful response from Health New Zealand's leadership, and given the frequency of these system failures, I think the public deserves to know what's going on in our public health system.”

Last night on 1 News, Health Minister Simeon Brown reassured the public that it wasn’t his fault, it was, wait for it, wait for it… all down to Labour.

I wish I were making this up. Mind you, compared to some other coalition Ministers, at least Brown only looked ineffective, unlike…

Image: NZ Herald.

Well, there you go. I always wondered whether ACT would've supported slavery.

Labour’s Camilla Belich had introduced a Bill that would target “the 'worst type of worker exploitation' – including servitude, slavery, sexual exploitation, child labour – 'really the worst types of treatment that human beings can do one another.'”

It’s a no-brainer, surely, and National’s Greg Fleming also thought so and agreed to support the bill, which was just as well, as ACT would not.

Brooke van Velden said, “At the start of my term as Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety, I made it clear what my priorities are, and I’ve worked for the past two years to progress those. They are reforms to the Holidays Act, health and safety and an Employment Relations Amendment Bill. All three will progress through the House this year.”

So sorry to those currently being exploited, the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety had a to-do list, and you weren’t on it.

Tricia was unimpressed and said of Brooke, “Immature, inexperienced and raised in a sheltered, entitled environment. The most unsuitable person to hold Public Office in the whole world. Beneath those buttons beats a heart of pure stainless steel!”

Lynda offered “Cold as ICE”, which was timely.

Steve said, “Just like her stance on Pay Equity.”

Slavery and unfair pay for women? Good luck with the election, Brooke. As for Mr Luxon, if he thinks a few boxes of KFC and turning up at Waitangi to say, “It wasn’t me, David made me do it,” will cut it, he might as well book that trip now.

Have a good Friday, folks.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Share

To end today, here’s Axis of Awesome with Ode to KFC: