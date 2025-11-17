Sing us a song

A song to keep us warm

There’s such a chill, such a chill

And you can laugh

A spineless laugh

We hope your rules and wisdom choke you

Now we are one in everlasting peace

Songwriters: Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Ed O’Brien, Colin Greenwood, Philip Selway.

Today, contrasting fortunes for our two main parties, with Luxon lingering in panic territory and Labour starting to shine.

You know things aren’t good if you’re a National Party leader and Ryan Bridge is starting to get the yips, but even the next Hosking had to admit that the current situation couldn’t be ignored.

Bridge begins, “These polls that keep showing Labour ahead of National are a sign of how crap the economy is.” Which is pretty telling when economic management is supposedly your key strength.