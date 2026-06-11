They say, "I'm on your side

"When nobody is, 'cause nobody is

"Come sit right here and sleep

"While I slip poison in your ear"

Songwriter: Anne Erin Clark.

Normally, you would think that Labour and the Greens would be about as popular at Fieldays as David Seymour would be at a union meeting, or Hone Harawira at a gathering of Hobson’s Pledge. Yet both parties were there in large numbers, talking to the punters.

Hipkins and Swarbrick at Fieldays.

Simply being there was not enough for Chris Bishop, who decided to make mischief by filming himself at a site where Labour had previously had a tent, even though the party had opted not to book one this year. The decision was made last year, with Chippy saying, “he didn’t see much point sitting in a tent at Fieldays when MPs could, instead, walk around and talk to people.”

“This was supposed to be the Labour Party’s site at Fieldays,” posted David Seymour, joining the other coalition parties in attacking Labour. It is perhaps worth noting that, unlike Labour and the Greens, Seymour hasn’t actually been there himself, opting not to turn up until Saturday.

Hipkins said, “Rather than being over in the corner by ourselves, which seems to be where David Seymour is hanging out, we are actually out and about amongst the people, talking to people.”

Labour leader Chris Hipkins at Fieldays. Photo / Jamie Ensor.

Green co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick said the Greens didn’t have enough money for a tent and that “We have had some really good yarns with people. It might surprise all of you to learn that the Greens and farmers actually have a lot in common. We care about each other and the planet that we live on.”

Scott Willis and Chlöe Swarbrick from the Greens. Photo: Facebook.

In his video, Bishop accused Labour of not being there for farmers, which is pretty run-of-the-mill from National, and I’d expect both he and Brown to spin like out-of-control washing machines in response to everything the opposition does from here until the election.

If listening to Tory BS makes you nauseous, you might not want to watch this: