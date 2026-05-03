And my father used to say

Oh, we came to this land of plenty

And we came to this land of hope

We came to this land of good times

And we came to this land of love

Oh, we came to this land of love

Songwriters: Alan Leo Jansson / Paul Fuemana.

Around the world, people are waking up to the reality of scarce resources and multiple decades of neoliberalism that have taken the hopes and dreams of many and point to a future of conflict and competition.

Rather than doing anything about it, those in charge have repeatedly and successfully pointed the finger at immigrants.

Be it Nigel Farage railing against boats arriving with refugees from lands that Western-originated wars have destroyed, or Donald Trump building walls and using goon squads to harass, imprison, and deport migrants, there are large numbers of people who feel left behind and are only too willing to blame it on immigrants.

New Zealand First has been quick out of the blocks, with Shane Jones warning of a Tsunami of Butter Chicken, like a modern-day Enoch Powell foreseeing rivers of blood. ACT has been quiet while Winston has been butting heads with the Nats, but now David Seymour has declared that he, too, is interested in the anti-immigrant vote.

We see the thuggery of I.C.E. in America and the ugly nationalism of Reform in the UK, and we’re glad we don’t see such far-right ugliness, given our geography and the fact that those who arrive in this country come through the airports, not by crossing our borders illegally.