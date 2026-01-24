Nick's Kōrero

Darien Fenton
19m

It is sad to see any sudden loss of life and it is right to send aroha their whanau. But tomorrow is the third anniversary of the Auckland Floods, where four people lost their lives. We can forget so quickly. It is hard out here where I live to do so, where empty sections where people once lived are now vacant, because we can't build again on flood prone land. Remember the slips at Muriwai? Or people wading up to their necks in water to escape? Richard Hills Ak Councillor has done a really good article on the SST about his memories from the chaos inflicted on the North Shore and Waurau Valley. (Unfortunately, paywalled). Cyclone Gabrielle followed soon after. The inquisitions will happen. Some have already begun on FB blaming the Iwi owners of Mauao for cutting down too many pine trees. While we must be respectful, we must also call out the climate emergency we have in NZ. Meanwhile, on another topic, our Foreign Minister or PM hasn't said boo about Trump's comments about allies in Afghanistan. Even Keir Starmer managed to. Willie Apiata VC anyone?

Anita Taylor
41m

Ar0hanui to those families who have lost their loved ones.

