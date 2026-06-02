Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith Simes's avatar
Keith Simes
1d

Any voter that considers the oddballs on the lists of Act and especially NZFirst must acknowledge that a vote for any of the coalition parties is actually a belly flop into future chaos.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Nick Rockel and others
Janine McVeagh's avatar
Janine McVeagh
1d

If we're going to be optimistic, we could also look at the rise of the UK Greens. They are beating Reform in many electorate.

Reply
Share
1 reply
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nick Rockel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture