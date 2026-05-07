All this ancient wildness

That we don't understand

The first sound of a heartbeat

To riots roaring on

Songwriters: Garret Lee / Gary Lightbody / John McDaid / Jonathan Quinn / Nathan Connolly / Paul Wilson.

David Attenborough turns 100

My strongest memory of television as a child was Life on Earth, David Attenborough’s great story of life on our planet. I remember watching it as a family and being told not to draw with my younger siblings, but to watch and take it in, my parents aware of the importance of what was being beamed into our living room, showing images that had previously been seen only by a few, if by anyone.

My parents bought the book of the series, and I can still picture the bulbous eyes of the frog on the cover. A prized possession, I recall looking through those beautiful photographs until one of our cats was sick on it, and it wasn’t really the same.

What an extraordinary life lived through such technological and societal changes, while focusing on the natural beauty and creatures that are all too often forgotten amid our striving for productivity and development.

I cannot think of a more highly regarded person on this planet. The moment you hear that familiar voice, he transports you to other worlds on our very own planet. He speaks for wildlife that cannot advocate for better protection, and perhaps uniquely in our world, no one thinks he has an ulterior motive or is driven by anything other than a genuine concern for the environment.

When we lose Sir David, it will be the end of an era, but what a legacy he has and hopefully a few years to go. What are your thoughts and memories of the man?

Coalition Coffers.

If the work of David Attenborough sits at one end of the scale of human endeavours, right down at the other end is the private funding of political parties.

Personally, I think there should be a cap on political donations of about $100. Grassroots supporters should be able to give a small amount and, of course, volunteer their time, but large donations, far beyond the reach of the average person, distort our democracy. The advertising they buy has an influence far beyond the donor's individual vote, even if they‘re not looking for anything in return.

Inevitably, the parties that favour helping businesses over people tend to attract the largest donations, as reported this week:

National received $6,275,234 in 2025, compared to $2,403,241 for Labour. Christopher Luxon’s party is receiving millions more to promote their messages and run a social media team with the skills to make him look electable.

National receives large donations from the likes of New Zealander of the Year Rod Drury, who, as of the time of writing, has been accused by three women of unwanted advances amid a wildly inappropriate CEO/junior employee power imbalance.

Labour, on the other hand, received a donation of almost $20,000 from renowned artist Dick Frizzell, Party leader Chris Hipkins gave just under $13,000, and former Prime Minister Helen Clark is listed as donating just under $11,000.

Celebrated artist Dick Frizzell was a Labour donor in 2025. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Stuff reports:

The National Party has collected more than $11 million in donations since the last election, and is now sitting on a massive election-year war chest which is at least double what any other party has.

Labour isn’t even in second place, in 2025, that was ACT with $2,445,255. Recent first-quarter 2026 reports also show a boost in funding for NZ First and TOP.

How is it democratic that, based on the figures in the graph above, the coalition parties enter the next election able to outspend those in opposition by more than two to one?

Like Labour, the Greens and Te Pāti Māori are both dependent on a few large donors, with the rest of the funding coming from current or former MPs. Watching this clip this week made it as clear as ever why the parties of the right need to tilt the playing field in their favour, because who in their right mind would vote for ACT rather than the Greens, watching this:

I posted:

As always, Chlöe is bang on. What a miserable world David Seymour wants for the majority, as he and his mates sit atop the pyramid, laughing at workers having to pee in cups rather than take a toilet break like a respected human being.

An account with the clever name Real Eyes National’s Lies wrote, “David Seymour would LOVE workers to be forced to pee in cups here as they continue working. To David, workers aren't human beings; anyone not rich exists only to serve the rich. He'd cut off his right testicle to be Bezos' mate.”

Caterpillar

Last night, it was fabulous to finally see the film Caterpillar at its Auckland premiere at the Hollywood in Avondale. I’m not just saying this because my son was in it, but it’s an extraordinary piece of storytelling, and I highly recommend seeing it. You’ll be glad you did; it’s a very special moment in Kiwi cinema.

To see my youngest lad, Matty, on stage for the curtain call alongside such incredible actors as Lisa Harrow, Marta Dusseldorp, and Anais Shand, along with director and writer Chelsea Preston Crayford, was an emotional moment for mum and dad.

What struck me was that our Matty was now part of history in a NZ film that, many years from now, will be spoken of as a great example of Kiwi storytelling.

Image IMDb https://www.imdb.com/title/tt34356684/

Working in a creative field in Aotearoa is hard at the best of times, and during a tough economic downturn, it is critical that we support our musicians, film-makers, writers, and artists, or there won’t be any left.

If you don’t support them, they’ll be gone, and all we’ll be left with is mass-produced dross, probably packaged in a warehouse by workers who can’t take a toilet break while Bezos and Seymour laugh like supervillains.

Do go and see Caterpillar, support other Kiwi films, join a political party that needs grassroots support, and, dare I say it, if you have a few dollars left, please subscribe to Nick’s Kōrero. There is much truth to be told and more than enough BS to call out.

Have a good Friday folks, and take care all you lovely people.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today, here’s Snow Patrol with Life On Earth.