Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Keith Simes's avatar
Keith Simes
7h

A small positive ahead of Cyclone Vaianu’s arrival is the absence of Mark Mitchell, every cloud has…

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Shell's avatar
Shell
6h

I really hate the constant Labour-beatups & free pass for the incompetent coalition.

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