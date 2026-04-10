So, I'm listening for the weather

To predict the coming day

Leave all thought of expectation to the weatherman

No, it doesn't really matter

What it is he has to say

'Cause tomorrow's keep on blowing in from somewhere

Songwriters: Bic Runga.

Luxon seeks help.

In a week when Christopher Luxon forgot one of his own Ministers, imagined he’d promoted one he hadn’t and mistook his new ministerial appointees for ushers, Christopher Luxon has taken the first step and admitted that he needs help.

Nicola Willis has shown more leadership during the fuel crisis, with old one-eyed Audrey Young at the Herald going so far as to proclaim that the National deputy has been doing “a superb communications job.”

Cartoon: Guy Body.

Chris Penk was even mooted as a replacement leader, based on the strength of an interview about the coming cyclone, in which his eyebrows alone demonstrated superior communication abilities to those of the PM.

Meanwhile, the demoted Bishop lurks and bides his time. Watching 1 News last night, I wrote:

Did anyone notice how much Chris Bishop was enjoying Wayne Brown criticising David Seymour? He looked like he had mischief in mind.

Luxon, Bishop, and Wayne Brown. Image: TVNZ.

Even National supporters must be wondering whether their party has the right man for the job, and so the embattled CEO has sought help to improve his woeful performance.

Rachel Smalley has been hired to help National’s Auckland-based MPs, including Prime Minister Luxon, with their communications and media work.

All I can say is good luck, Rachel. If you can turn this around, it’ll be a transformation like Eliza Doolittle for PM Do Even Less.

The Pharmac Lottery.

This week, there was some wonderful, potentially life-extending news for the approximately 300 people diagnosed each year with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia: Pharmac announced that a hitherto unfunded combination of drugs would now be publicly funded.

From May 1, people will be able to access combination treatments of venetoclax with either ibrutinib or obinutuzumab, meaning that those who had been self‑funding these treatments could switch to the funded combination.

These combined treatments, while not offering a cure, can significantly extend a patient’s quality and length of life by helping the body fight cancer cells and limiting cancer spread. This news will have a major impact on those who have had to pay the exorbitant charges for these treatments, as well as on those who would have been unable to do so. Plus, there’s more good news.

Pharmac has indicated that these treatments are oral medications, freeing up hospital space for others to receive infusions, by saving an estimated 3,700 hours per year.

A win-win situation, providing critical treatments while reducing the load on hospital space and staff, allowing others to receive infusions. The only negative is that when it comes to Pharmac, funding is a lottery.

New Zealand simply spends too little on medicines to meet the needs of our population, so others are still left raising large sums of money or simply not receiving the best treatment available for unfunded medications or combinations.

At a time when people have their greatest need, the public system lets many of them down. It is grossly unfair, although I am delighted for those who will benefit and for families who will have more time with their loved one.

Labour Derangement Syndrome.

This morning, in the NZ Herald, Thomas Coughlan wrote the most pointless article, serving no obvious purpose beyond attacking the Labour Party.

Thomas bemoans the fact that Labour is holding back its policy announcements until we’re closer to the election, and I get it. From a political writer’s point of view, it is frustrating not to have that alternative vision to assess. But Labour are not running to the media's schedule, nor to the National Party's.

National complains, of course, because, lacking any ideas of their own, they look to Labour’s ideas to steal and water down, or to attack with misinformation, as we have seen with the very modest CGT that Labour has indicated. So why would Labour give them the satisfaction and the fuel?

Labour’s objective is to secure votes in the centre, to move the needle in favour of the left, and assuming they are going to announce a full suite of policies later on, once Nicola Willis has opened the books, there is no great benefit to them announcing policies six months out, meaning that they’re old news by the time of the election.

For the most part, Labour can sit back and let Luxon’s magic work its way with the electors, but when they do release policy, it is important that they are realistic about what they promise. There is no room for a KiwiBuild promise of 100,000 homes; the plan they present must be robust and plausible, and they have been very disciplined about ensuring that is the case, even as the likes of Thomas grow impatient for grand announcements.

To give you an idea of Thomas’ paywalled article, here is a quote:

Labour MPs are an academic bunch (sometimes to a fault), and they have plenty of ideas. They’re just afraid to show them. Not brain dead, but brain scared. Labour’s problem is that on the outside, brain-scared looks an awful lot like brain death. There’s a risk it all comes crashing down around them.

It’s just utter garbage and propaganda. I respect Chippy’s position and don't see an overall gain in making early announcements this far from an election, but I do hope there are some compelling items when the policies are released.

They could do a lot worse than commit to delivering all approved cancer treatments funded overseas, so we can catch up with much of the rest of the world.

The return of Te Pāti Māori.

After a miserable civil war, it has been good to see Te Pāti Māori re-emerging with constructive ideas.

First, there was the call as a result of the current fuel crisis, “for an immediate freeze on pay rises for the Prime Minister, ministers and MPs, arguing that politicians should not receive more money while families struggle to buy food.”

Then yesterday, there was a call for the government to fund a Marae Resilience Package ahead of Cyclone Vaianu.

Co-leader Rawiri Waititi said, “Our first concern is the safety of our people. Marae are often the first place people turn to in a civil emergency. They need essential access to power, water, supplies, and communications before disaster hits. Marae must be empowered and properly resourced to meet the urgent needs of our communities.”

I posted:

This just makes sense. Marae are such a vital part of our emergency response, taking people in, feeding them and giving shelter when there are no alternatives.

It made me think of Northland, which has already declared a State of Emergency, and a couple of trips Fi and I have taken up there, where you see that as communities get smaller and infrastructure and facilities get poorer, there are marae even in sparsely populated places.

Waititi said, “These are no longer once-in-a-generation weather events. Year after year, our communities carry the load. Many marae are still expected to respond and rebuild without the Government providing any proper support or investment.”

No doubt many will find refuge at Marae tonight. They provide essential services to those in need; surely they deserve more assistance.

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Take care, folks. I hope you’re able to stay warm and dry, and that the lights remain on tonight.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today, the sublimely melodic Bic Runga with Listening for the Weather.