Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Nick Rockel
4h

If this one reaches 100 likes by this afternoon, I'll open it up.

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Keith Simes's avatar
Keith Simes
4h

Despicable stuff on many levels. The positive is that some of the coalition now view Hipkins as a genuine threat so they of course have to fight dirty. The media are naturally aiding and abetting, which is not their modus operandi when their side are involved in anything scandalous

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