Nick's Kōrero

Josephine
1d

Kia ora Nick.

Firstly, I'm sorry that subscriptions are low for you. I know things are really tough for people and that people are just wondering how they are going live day to day, but your newsletters are critical, so I ain't going anywhere.

I like you find it astounding and extremely hypocritical of people and in particular this government to treat Māori with such distain when it is Māori who open their doors and hearts when people are in need of shelter, kai and tautoko in times when they need it most. This was most evident a number of years ago when there was a massive homeless crisis during winter and there were a couple of the big marae in Tamaki Makaurau who opened their doors during the whole of the winter months to offer shelter, warmth and support.

This same manaakitanga was shown during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Marae opened their doors for whānau and individuals who have been displaced or homeless.

This show of aroha is something as a Māori, I'm extremely proud of.

Happy anniversary to you and Fiona for tomorrow.

I hope you have a wonderful day.

Diane Watts
1d

Thank goodness Manaakitanga rises above politics.

