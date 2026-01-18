Kāhore te taumaha e pēhanga nō runga rā

Oma ake tonu ai, ka pekea ngā matata

E kore e kite ana au, e te hoa hōtoke

He pohewa tonu ai i te makaro e

Not this burden that presses down from above

And I, forever running, leaping over the cracks

You have disappeared, my winter friend

A vision lost in the dimness

Song: Marlon Williams.

Today’s tale…

There was a party had a dog of a leader and Luxon was his name-o.

L, U, X, O, N…

Mmm, maybe not that tale. This is one of the great odysseys, with trials and safe harbours, then finally a long-awaited return on a most auspicious date. But first, let’s look at those refuges for people in need of warmth and food.

Marae - our safe harbours.

When the news comes on, with increasingly frequent storms, we don’t tut about climate change, our immediate focus is on those Kiwis affected, homes and possessions destroyed, people who need a warm bed and a good kai.

Maybe a Prime Minister will chopper in to show their support, the Ride of the Valkyries playing in their heads, but sometimes PMs need their rest too.

Perhaps a town hall will open, or some other building, but such things often don’t exist in smaller places. In our remote areas, or simply where nobody else does, Marae open their doors, and people spring into action, helping, feeding, and cleaning up.

As I watched last night’s news, I felt a combination of gratitude and great hypocrisy from those availing themselves of such support who have backed this government’s attacks on Māori over the last two years. I posted:

Doesn’t it speak volumes about how important marae are in an emergency?

We’ve seen it before. As other doors close, the Marae open theirs. The homeless crisis, those washed out in an emergency. When there is need, they provide. It turns my stomach to think of such kindness being met with hatred, ignorance, and a desire to diminish what Māori have.

There are many reasons why I hate this government, but the way they have targeted Māori initiatives, the language, and so much else in response to such goodwill makes me feel ill and angry.

This is the Marae across the road from the house I grew up in. Mataatua Marae, Rotorua.

In response to my post, Karen wrote, “When my baby niece died a couple of years ago, the Marae in Naenae were amazing! I am embarrassed to say I didn’t even know they were there - but they were fantastic!!”

Josephine said, “Āe. Tika (correct) Nick Rockel. When things get really hard, and people need shelter, aroha and kai, Marae are the first to open their doors and invite everyone in, and I don’t mean just Māori.”

Sue commented, “Manaakitanga. No questions, no demands, just open doors, open arms. A korowai o aroha wrapped around whoever needs to be fed, to find a bed, to get a hug. In moments like this, Māori have always stood up. He aha te mea nui…te tangata, te tangata, te tangata.”

Here’s a definition:

Manaakitanga

1. (noun) hospitality, kindness, generosity, support - the process of showing respect, generosity and care for others.

Pipi said, “Exactly what I was thinking when I watched the news. Like the Sikh community, they are always there, the doors are always open, the wharekai is always fired up, and people are taken care of.”

Thank goodness for the assistance Marae provide to those in need, while the government not only does too little but actually attacks those with such a tradition of caring for all.

When people are in need, Marae are there; meanwhile, there were murmurings that the great leader was soon to return, perhaps a belated helicopter ride for the TikToks?

More on that after the intermission…

Ditch the Pricks in 26.

Things continue to go badly on the subscriptions front. Despite a short-lived boost on the two occasions I’ve mentioned it this year, the trend continues downward.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, so to try to rectify the situation, I’m going to do something I haven’t done in a long time: offer a discount to help people with the cost and, hopefully, make my newsletter that little bit more affordable for new subscribers.

For a long time, my price for everyone has been $80 per year, or $8 per month, with a patron level for those happy to contribute more. Until the end of January, I’m offering 20% off with my Nick’s Ditch the Pricks in 26 discount, which makes the price $64 for a year, or $6.40 per month if you choose to pay that way.

Important: This special is to help me try and return a modest income to what it was, so please, if you’re an existing paid subscriber, please don’t cancel your subscription to take this discount for new/lost subscribers; that would have the opposite effect.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Thanks for your consideration. This is a big year, and I’d love to have as many of you with me as possible.

He’s coming home.

Yesterday afternoon, National started pumping out messaging that Luxon would re-emerge from his holiday to get things Back on Track, by which I mean he’d be giving loyal supporters a bit of “rah rah”.

I posted:

After an Odysseus-like battle with sunscreen, hokey pokey, and playlists, Luxon returns to lay some platitudes on the serfs. Hurrah.



Right, what do you think about Buzzword Bingo? What catchphrases and slogans will the PM emit when they pull on his chain?

Catherine wrote quite specifically, “I'd rather lie in a field of crap in the rain than watch that. God, I hope they get voted out this year.”

Others were prioritising unscheduled dentist visits or clipping their toenails. Quite a few suggested phrases for the Bingo card, so here’s a sample to play along…

A few people fantasised that Luxon might announce his resignation, seeing the writing on the wall, as John Key had. It got me thinking about the date, and I posted:

Jacinda Ardern announced her resignation on the 19th of January 2023. Today, the 19th of January, Christopher Luxon will address the nation. Coincidence?

Christopher Luxon and Jacinda Ardern.

Donna wasn’t feeling optimistic and wrote, “I think we all know what Luxon is going to say in ‘What I would like to say to you is we're getting the economy back on track. We're laser focused on growing the economy blah, blah, blah...’”

Debbie said, “Dreams are free. I very much doubt he will resign, though, his ego won’t let him.”

Alas, I don’t think Luxon feels the burden of office as Jacinda did; I guess a lack of empathy helps with longevity, and he certainly lacks Key's self-awareness.

This year, the racist rhetoric of ACT, National, Hobson’s Pledge, and NZ First will undoubtedly be cranked up again. I hope that when people hear that, they remember who was there for them in their time of need.

Have a good Monday, all you lovely people. Nothing from me tomorrow, Mrs Rockel and I will be celebrating our 25th Wedding Anniversary, I’m a very lucky man indeed.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

Ditch the Pricks in 26

To end today, Marlon Williams and Lorde with Kāhore He Manu, such a lovely track.