She came in through the bathroom window

Protected by a silver spoon

But now she sucks her thumb and wanders

By the banks of her own lagoon

Song: Lennon/McCartney.

You’ve seen the headlines; maybe your confidential medical data has been jeopardised, so what is going on with those evil hackers (boo, hiss) who are holding Manage My Health to ransom?

Something didn’t sound quite right to me when I heard the news.

The CEO's explanations and the Minister of Health's hands-off approach seemed a bit off to me. They made me wonder whether a lack of care and responsibility was at play here, alongside the never-ending battle to keep IT systems and data secure.

I posted the image above, saying:

“No one has ever been better prepared for a Colonoscopy... this man is 100% asshole.”

Which was a bit naughty, but clearly, Manage My Health, and whether he likes it or not, the Minister have been caught with their pants down.

Graeme commented, “What astounds me is that Manage My Health is quoted as saying it is not liable for unauthorised access to our records, so who then is responsible for keeping our information safe and secure?”

There is no getting away from it; the buck stops with the Minister. Whether services are outsourced or, indeed, back-office staff are cut to save money, Simeon Brown is ultimately responsible and needs to do a heck of a lot more than call for an inquiry.