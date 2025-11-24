Many rivers to cross

And it’s only my will that keeps me alive

I’ve been licked, washed up for years

And I merely survive because of my pride

Song: Jimmy Cliff.

Seeing the first headline today, I was taken back to 1989.

It was my last year of high school, but I’d dropped out, faced with the horror of becoming an accountant or a lawyer. It must’ve been a Monday because the music programme I’d gone on, fleeing the prospect of a passionless future, was at the YMCA that day.

The rest of the week, we were in Rugby League club rooms, which came with a stage and smelled of spilt beer - authentic environs for the years ahead playing in bands.

On a Monday, though, I walked into town, passed my old school, with a guitar strapped to my shoulders and hair long enough to warrant a detention if I were still in attendance.

