Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Keith Simes's avatar
Keith Simes
3h

RBHS rendition of Hallelujah says it all - the new New Zealand is too good and strong to be despoiled by this coalition. Kia kaha!

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Josephine
2h

Mānawatia a Matariki Nick and Nick's Kōrero whānau.

For those who have seen my various opinions here or in many other spaces online, it is no secret that I'm proud to be Māori. It sickens me to see how our current government have been so determined to destroy everything that Māori hold dear to them, whether that be Te Reo, Tikanga, our Taiao (environment), and sometimes it feels to me, our very existence and yet, this government seem quite happy when Marae are the ones to open their doors when Aotearoa has natural disasters. They are also happy to have pōwhiri and be shown manākitanga from mana whenua when they attend the many events they go to.

Matariki or Puanga, which is another cluster of whetū (stars) which some iwi celebrate, is a special time, not just for Māori, but for everyone in Aotearoa to remember those who have passed since the last rising of Matariki, it's a time to acknowledge the present and enjoy being with those you love through the sharing of kai, but it's also a time to set goals for the future. My goal is to make sure this current government gets tossed out.

Ngā mihi Dame Jacinda Ardern for acknowledging the importance of this special time.

What's good for Māori is good for everyone.

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