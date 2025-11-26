Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

Jeremy Coleman
Nov 26

Chippy is gathering a formidable team, Luxo and Willis,( let’s face it, they’re the only ones with any real power in this shambolic mess we have), are clutching at whatever straws they can. I think the likes of Kieran, Dr Gary and many others will enjoy dismantling the coalition bit by bit, (or those parts they’re not already achieving very effectively themselves).I’m sure the rest of us will enjoy watching them at work👍We watch Question Time regularly and part of my interest is around the way Luxo slams his finger on his desk for effect, like a pissed off school master, while shouting at the Opposition about his latest grievance. I wait eagerly for the day his finger loses its aim and breaks, for all to see. That would certainly bring down some of the inflation he seems obsessed with:that between his ears.

Bishop, as time passes, seems less knowledgeable about his place and responsibility his ministerial duties entail. Chloe has been particularly effective in making him look embarrassingly ill equipped for his portfolio roles, with “inconvenient” questions. Long may she do so. Bishop and Luxo, a pair of bookends with nothing of worth or credibility between them.

Vicky Fletcher
Nov 26

"McAnulty looked very zen" indeed - to my mind this is part of his mana very much backed by his aptitude, I always enjoy watching and listening to this clever man; Bishop as usual has the appearance and gravitas of an unmade bed. The National Party tragics are devolving into straw clutchers, devoid of integrity as usual but now this is also seemingly driven by their sinking poll numbers, as for their leader he's a blown egg in his vacuousness and craven cowardice to take any stand at all about any matter of importance.

