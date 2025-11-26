Come ride with me

Weekly on Breakfast, a member from each of the major parties goes head-to-head. This week, it was Labour’s Kieran McAnulty vs National’s Chris Bishop, and I imagine the latter man hadn’t been looking forward to the jibes about his leadership ambitions and whether he was loyal to the Prime Minister.

How many times can you say someone’s doing a great job or has your support 110% considering that’s precisely what someone would say right up until the rolling commenced, and with his oval, some might say egg, shape, Luxon looks like he’d roll quite easily.

Just a little push, go on, you know you want to, Chris.

They began with what interviewer Chris Chang described as “the most significant shakeup of local government since the 1980s.” Yeah. I’m not sure “shakeup” quite covers it; this is more like being thrown over a cliff in a bag full of rocks than a mere shake.

Chang introduced “the dynamic duo”; both men forced smiles at the weak description. Kieran was on the couch in the studio, and Bishop had dialled it in from Wellington.

McAnulty looked laidback and relaxed, Bishop seemed under pressure and sounded like it had been a rough night, or perhaps it was the effect of too many cigarettes.

The minister blathered the same stuff about regional councils he’d already told us, and in his curious way shook his head throughout as if his body language gave him away. He did manage a convincingly grumpy face when exaggerating the issues with the current system.

Chris Bishop. Image: TVNZ.

Bishop said there has been pressure coming for change for some time and that it was “time to bite the bullet”. I did ponder the use of other ordnance for some explosive dentistry, but that would be unkind to his oral practitioner and detrimental to his leadership ambitions.

“The feedback’s been good”, he said while shaking his head.

McAnulty looked very zen and seemed to be enjoying himself. When asked for his view, he chose to remind viewers that the National Party had campaigned on more localism at the last election - the opposite of what they’re doing.

Kieran has a manner that exudes complete confidence, and when he knows he’s got his target in his sights, he fixes them with a stare and delivers the most brutal blows while seemingly calm and relaxed.

Kieran McAnulty, Image: TVNZ.

McAnulty agreed that the current system wasn’t fit for purpose, but said the feedback he’d heard had been mixed and there were concerns about how smaller areas would be represented. Although he was open to change, he said, “This should not be imposed upon high”.

Chang asked Bishop whether the newly elected councillors would be safe for a period; his response was very much “watch this space”. In other words, the government hasn’t actually decided what it wants; it just knows what it doesn’t like.

The interviewer then said that Wellington mayor Andrew Little has called the proposal to scrap Māori constituencies in two regional councils a serious attack on the Crown’s treaty obligations. McAnulty said he would prefer to speak to local Iwi first before taking a position, which seems like a good idea, although clearly it wasn’t something that National had done.

The Labour man’s most significant concern was that, with the Minister signing off on any solution, local communities might be forced to accept measures they don’t buy into.

Chang moved to the Regulatory Standards Bill now that not just Winston but also Nicola Willis has opened the door on repealing it, just a week after it became law.

You do have to wonder at the credibility of these parties to argue for the Bill through each phase, only to say they’re not so sure once it has passed.

I posted the following when I heard the news yesterday:

Sorry, what now? Are the National Party trying to do a deal with Labour too? Poor little Davey no mates.

Image: NZ Herald.

Lacey wasn’t just concerned with the lack of integrity and wrote, “Like to see the dollar figure all this waste of time has cost us.”

Chris commented on the hypocrisy, “And they comment about Labour flip-flopping about CGT !!! After all, Labour saying no CGT was, what? 2 years ago, not 2 weeks ago.”

Some mocked Luxon’s negotiation skills. Elizabeth commented, “In other words, ‘we’ll sign up to and promise anything that will give us power.’”

Maria was a bit more animated, saying, “A fucking circus, a joke! Incompetence at the worst level. Worst Tory government in my lifetime, and I survived Muldoon!”

Chris and Chris. Image: TVNZ.

Back to the interview… and Chang asked Bishop whether repealing the Act was something National planned to do. His head began to shake again, and he said most unconvincingly, “She’s just making a statement of the obvious right, which means we could do. We haven’t made any decisions like that, and we’ll announce our policies next year.”

Sorry, what? How can you say you haven’t made any decisions when you’ve just spent a year backing an unpopular bill, then passing it, only to say you haven’t got a position - it’s just nonsense.

Bishop said the RSB wasn’t the National Party's policy in 2023. They formed a coalition with ACT, and it became government policy, and different parties will have various positions going into the next election.

I was astounded by the lack of ownership over a Bill that had only just passed, and by National’s commitment to ACT that they would get the thing passed, and then all bets would be off. I don’t imagine that was Mr Seymour’s expectation.

It made me wonder if National were going to take a similar approach to all the government’s policies that originated with ACT and NZ First, because that really wasn’t going to leave much of a track record to campaign on - but maybe that’s the point?

Kieran and Chris. Image: TVNZ.

Kieron responded, “That’s so weak. They’ve only just voted for it a couple of days ago, like last week or something, and now they’re saying Oh well, we might campaign against it, we might not, that’s a reasonable thing to say.”

Few in parliament call out Bull’s Dust as well as McAnulty, who said, “If you don’t agree with it, then don’t vote for it, and it’s exactly the same with New Zealand First. They stood up in parliament, both these parties, they said this is a good thing to do, this is why we’re voting for it, they voted for it and then successively over a period of days, they said Oh yeah, no, either we’re gonna campaign against it, or we might campaign against it - what a waste of time.”

Kieran McAnulty. Image: TVNZ.

In the background, old gravelly voice suddenly became quite high-pitched as he squealed about things that Labour did. He said there were things that they did with NZ First that weren’t Labour’s policy.

The difference being that where there was a compromise, Labour stood by it; they didn’t turn around and say they were going to repeal legislation they had only just supported.

Apparently, the Act costs $60m per year, and Kieran said, “They’ve imposed this cost on us cos Christopher Luxon didn’t have the guts to say ‘No’ during coalition negotiations, right from the get-go, and now we’ve got to go through this nonsense.”

It ended with Bishop looking relieved behind a gormless grin, and McAnulty looking puzzled at why he hadn’t received a reply.

I was surprised that Bishop wasn’t challenged over the leadership, and that McAnulty didn’t bring it up. Mind you, in the clip I posted yesterday of Bishop addressing that rumour, he was starting to look pretty testy, and perhaps they didn’t want a full-on stoush on Breakfast TV.

That clip is here if you didn’t see it yesterday, when I posted it with the comment, “Chris Bishop claims not to want the top job, unconvincingly, while clearly auditioning for it. Methinks he doth protest too much.”

Nigel wrote, “He’s a patronising arsehole who waffles on and just keeps hitting the same entirely irrelevant talking points. He can hit the desk as many times as he likes, but it won’t make any more sense!”

That’s probably a good place to leave it today. What do you think of Chris Bishop as a Party Leader?

Have a great day, all you lovely people. Sounds like it’s going to be an absolute scorcher down south, and things don’t look too bad here.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

