Yes is the answer

And you know that for sure

Yes is surrender

You gotta let it, you gotta let it go

Song: John Lennon.

Monday morning means it’s the Prime Minister’s spot on TVNZ’s Breakfast. With Christopher Luxon still sulking after saying in April that he would only sometimes appear on the show, and so far as I recall having failed to turn up for three months now, the question again was: who would be the PM today?

Nicola Willis removes a Christopher Luxon mask. Image: META.

Would it be a scowling Nicola Willis, blaming everything on Labour and Trump? That’s always a joy. Or how about Campaign Manager Simeon Brown? Hmm, probably not after a disastrous week of healthcare headlines. Chris Bishop can be a laugh; his body language screams that things would be better if he were in charge, and also, for goodness' sake, can he get an intervention for his fast-food-and-cigarettes diet?

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Sending Seymour makes sense, since he is the deputy, but the problem is that he’d throw your policies under the bus, saying they were unaffordable and setting out his own priorities. As for Winston, with NZ First and National in open conflict, no one in their right mind would ask him, and besides, he’d only say “No”.

Except he didn’t.

Boy, you know we’re right into election season when Winston Peters deigns to appear for media questioning.

Tova, whom I trust had been severely reprimanded after her disastrous stand-in appearance on Q&A, said that Winston had returned from dealing with global instability and that there had been instability in his party while he was away, with the departure of the deplorable Nash.

Winston’s body language was that of a man who lives on whiskey and cigarettes and who had yet to get going; even his eyes were rested, much as Trump does lately.