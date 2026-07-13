Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith Simes's avatar
Keith Simes
14h

Sleeping Dogs was such a significant movie for Aotearoa. Sam carried every role and his real life with such class - we are allowed to miss him but carrying forward his values is the most respectful thing we can do. I hope heaven reminds him of Central Otago

Reply
Share
1 reply
Josephine's avatar
Josephine
14h

Āta mārie Nick.

I was deeply saddened and shocked upon hearing of the passing of this wonderful taonga of ours.

The entertainment industry, both here in Aotearoa and around Te Ao (the world) has lost a true treasure.

My aroha goes out to his whānau, friends, and to those who had the honour of working with and alongside this truly special human ❤️

E moe e te Rangatira.

Sleep peacefully.

Just lastly, thank you for this waiata. This is one of my favorites 😍

Reply
Share
32 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nick Rockel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture