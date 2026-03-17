A tale of two Christophers.

This week, as with every other, it was clear that the two leaders of our major parties are very different men.

One, the Prime Minister, was faced with answering basic questions about Trump’s catastrophic decision to go to war, and fled to the Pacific Islands before he could put his foot in it further and send troops to take part.

There, Christopher pretended he was the last of the great white colonialists, bestowing the locals with his presence and collecting honorary awards for doing his job, even though he could have easily sent another minister, given the disaster unfolding in the Middle East and his supposed role in running this country.

As always, there were pictures of Luxon looking blissfully unaware of the problems his country faces. This is a man who knows how to leave his troubles behind when he goes on holiday, err, sorry, I mean on a critical diplomatic mission that only he can do.

Photo: Newstalk ZB.

Chris Hipkins, on the other hand, was under pressure after his ex-wife, who works in Casey Costello's office, posted highly emotive accusations about him.

Allegations that, given the timing, have to be politically motivated. If not by the ex-wife, then certainly by those who helped the private posts reach the front pages of our media.

One has done plenty wrong but grinned as if he were immune to responsibility, hiding until people forgot just how dreadful he has been over Iran.

The other, so far as I’m aware, has done nothing wrong beyond fulfilling the demands of a top job years ago while trying to do the right thing all around; it was hard to know, through the lens of post-separation bitterness in his ex-wife's posts.

As Hipkins flew back into Wellington, the media sharks were waiting to pounce, having assigned guilt in the absence of evidence, and posting photos like this one that appeared in Stuff, showing the leader of the opposition as if he were a criminal being caught, which I’m guessing was Sinead Boucher’s motivation.

Chippy, Jenna, and the image Stuff want to portray. Image: Stuff.

What a disgusting editorial decision to display that image on the front page, but the media was about to get worse.

Facing up.

Chippy was direct on arrival; he looked under pressure but determined, and said he was off to have a shower and then he’d hold a press conference.

Lesser men, like you know who, might have chosen not to front, to have indicated “no comment”, and maybe gotten on a plane to somewhere nice and sunny. But not Chippy. On a day when he was under attack, the Labour leader showed more intestinal fortitude than our PM has shown since entering the public eye.

You can watch that Press Conference here if you haven’t seen it:

I had a few tears while watching, as Chippy talked about his kids and welled up. He is a decent man and doesn't deserve this. I posted:

Watched Chippy's presser; he was sincere, humble, and honest. He faced up and showed his emotions. The media was disgraceful.

Ricky replied, “Chris Hipkins behaved honourably. He demonstrated authentic feelings as a father and showed integrity and courage - that’s the kind of man I want to see leading my country.”

Heather commented on the media, saying, “They were pack vultures, circling the prey. He did extremely well. Proud of him.”

Josephine said, “It will backfire for them and just show Chippy as a human with the ability to allow some sensitive feelings, unlike some others we could name.”

Debbie wrote, “Chippy should never have had to do that; that's his private life. Shame on NZ Last and National’s dirty politics.

Luxon and Hipkins. Image: BeFunky.

It is hard to believe that the timing of this outpouring from Hipkins’ ex-wife is coincidental, as the coalition government’s green shoots are crushed beneath the feet of Trump and Netanyahu, and Labour rises in the polls.

Dirty Politics.

I thought I’d check out the worst of the right and see what they were saying, and was astonished to see that the usually detestable Sean Plunket had responded in an uncharacteristically human manner, proving that Chippy’s response will have resonated with men who can relate to his situation.

The lesion on Aotearoa that is Cameron Slater had not had a road to Damascus discovery of being human and tweeted, “Why the tears from Chippie? Simple. Who votes Labour? Young impressionable women. Who fronts the MSM? Young impressionable women (and sad Plunket). They all went, 'aww, poor Chippy'. Such a calculated move.”

My friend Bomber wrote the following in the Daily Blog, which I very much agree with:

“The pack mentality of ripping Chris Hipkins to pieces until he cried over his children is one of the saddest days of Journalism in NZ. The new evidential threshold is now whatever someone alleges on social media. The right-wing hate trolls who were pimping this smear are the same ones claiming Benjamin Doyle was abusing their child and inviting others to do so.”

I thought about what we were seeing: a coalition that has failed to make New Zealand better for the vast majority, and a man of integrity who is being attacked in what has all the hallmarks of a dirty politics hit. I posted:

First, they came for Jacinda, and we didn’t say enough; we were in shock at how awful people could be. Now they come for Chippy, and I hope many of us will say, 'Hell no, you’re not stealing our election and our country with your dirty, filthy politics.'

Chris Hipkins and Jacinda Ardern.

The troglodytes that inhabit the dark, shadowy corners emerged in all their dreadful fury to attack Jacinda and take a great PM from us. I’ll be damned if I’m going to sit quietly as they try to do the same with Chippy. From Nicola Willis's lies about Covid spending to these, the dark machinations of the foulest practitioners of filthy politics.

Nigel wrote, “Chippy is a decent bloke and his private life is his and not ours to know about. Life can be difficult in many ways, and a marriage break-up particularly so. My request is that we leave him be on the home front.”

Katie said, “I agree 100%, Nick! They absolutely should NOT get away with this! I have written to Chris Hipkins expressing my support for his leadership and asking him NOT to stand down (which has been suggested!!!). That would be utterly ridiculous. I'm so f^&%$d off!!”

Jan commented, “There’s a lot of reaction to the media’s handling of this. I hope it works in Chippy’s favour. His vulnerability was obvious, and I think it’s touched a great many people.”

Thoughts of stepping down.

Not today; headlines indicate that Chris Hipkins has considered resigning in the last 24 hours. Please don’t, Chippy, New Zealand needs you, don’t let the bastards win.

Chippy said, “I love my job, and I am absolutely committed to continuing to do it”.

“I am worried about the impact of this on my family, my children, my partner, and my parents. You do pause to think about that.”

You do Chippy because you are a good man who cares about others, and that is why we need you to lead our country. Because the guy in charge isn’t, and he doesn’t.

I don’t know if there is any positive to take from this, but for myself, I feel even more strongly after the last couple of days that Chris Hipkins is the man we need to lead our country from November, and I suspect that I’m not alone in that.

Have a good Wednesday, folks, and take care, all of you lovely people.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

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To finish today, here's Home Brew with “Listen To Us”; it’s well worth a look.