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Jo's avatar
Jo
13h

Tautoko on every level Nick 🥹

This is such a heartbreaking, personalised attack on an individual who has mana, intregrity, warmth and humanity, to say the least.

In the area of personal relationships, every one of us could be challenged on some level. However, there is never a winner, and everyone involved loses something. But the most vulnerable lose the most, the children. Those who Chris Hipkins has consistently protected. For their mother, we can only send love and hope, that one day she can see that (again?) and find peace.

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Darien Fenton's avatar
Darien Fenton
12h

Thanks for writing this Nick. You won't be surprised I know Chippy well because we were MP colleagues way back and I was junior whip to his senior whip. Whips have to deal with not only what happens in a Parliamentary day, but also MP's leave and pastural care for MPs and staff. We met with the union who represented our Parliamentary staff frequently. He was aways friendly, constructive, warm and supportive. I never saw a mean bone in his body. He used to call me the Fentonator! I remember when he got with Jade he was so happy. I feel for my friend. He is a good man and will be a great PM. Can we now talk about the war?

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