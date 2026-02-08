Nick's Kōrero

Darien Fenton
6hEdited

What a lot of people don't know about Phil G is he is genuinely working class. No frills for his upbringing. He paid his way through uni working at the Freezing Works and as a cleaner. Later on, he was a union organiser for the Insurance workers (later Finsec). We were all put off the Labour government of the 1980s, of which Phil was part. The myth in my day was he is right wing, as was Annette King. I am here to say these two were amazing leaders to work with as a Labour MP. They were encouraging, focused on campaigning for change (remember Axe the Tax and No Asset Sales?) One of the best days of my time in Parliament was when Phil phoned me to say he had allocated me the portfolio of Employment Relations . He supported my various members' bills to improve workers' rights in caucus, and he was strong on this. What we are seeing now is a much needed and experienced voice speaking out against our weak government's response to Trump. It is so refreshing. Even Luxon was brave enough to say this morning Trump should apologise for the Obama posts.

Mark Behnke
7h

As the American who thought he was safely ensconced here at the top of the south having escaped The States after 25+ years on this long slide (I could argue it began far earlier than that of course), it is so, so hard to be witnessing this here now. This election would seem so critical. But hell, I been sayin’ that about each election in the U.S. now for decades. C’mon Kiwis, you can beat this back

