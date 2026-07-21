A man in my shoes runs a light

And all the papers lied tonight

But falling over you

Is the news of the day

Angels fall like rain

And love, love, love, love is all of heaven away

Songwriters: Tim Butler, Richard Butler.

The haunting of Nicola Willis

Is it just me, or is the National team starting to look a bit uncertain? With polls that continue to show their support below 30% and news that inflation has just hit a two-year high of 4.1%, it must be getting harder to maintain the facade of confidence.

Nicola Willis. Image: Stuff.

Nicola Willis looked quite haunted on 1 News last night, a change from her disturbing the dreams of thousands of Kiwis. As if the realisation had arrived that they might lose the election, and that her legacy as Finance Minister would be higher unemployment, rising inflation and interest rates, coupled with the lowest wage growth in the OECD and a reputation for cutting public service levels without reducing borrowing.

Of course, Nicola is not one to accept criticism when she can point her finger elsewhere. The latest inflation, she said, was a “Trump Spike”, a phrase her colleagues were all parroting.

But when people can’t afford their groceries and bills, they won’t be thinking about Trump; they’ll be remembering how this lot promised to get the economy back on track and to improve the cost of living, goals that seem to slip ever further out of reach.

Perhaps realising that Kiwi voters weren’t going to let a Finance Minister off the hook over the conflict in Iran, after she had spent years saying that Covid was no excuse for spending and costs under the opposition, and nor was the war in Ukraine, she turned her sights to her usual target, only to find that TVNZ’s reporter returned serve:

Loved it on the news when Nicola Willis said Labour’s policies would make it hard to attract votes, and Benedict pointed out they’re higher in the polls than National!

Dallas commented, “She resorted to ‘The only poll that matters blah blah..’”, which is how you know they’re really worried, and well might she be.

With no electorate seat to offer security, Willis might fall out of parliament altogether, and National is likely to have few list MPs, assuming they hold the provincial seats. Those on the periphery of Nicola Willis’ scorched-earth policy against the capital must also be at risk.

Bye Bye, Bishop?

From Henry Cooke in The Post:

Chris Bishop says it is ‘highly unlikely’ he would win Hutt South on latest polling

Here are the results from the last election, when Chris Bishop’s electorate support exceeded that of his party, but nothing like enough to offset the disastrous impact of their policies on the wider Wellington region.

The opposition parties will not discuss strategic arrangements, but it doesn’t take much imagination to see that your best bet in this electorate is to vote for whichever party you most want, and to give your electorate vote to Ginny to get rid of Bishop, who is one of National’s top performers. Although that’s like saying one of the officers on the Titanic was better than some of the others.

Bishop said it was “highly unlikely” he would win his seat, based on current polling, which has National on just 28.7%, leaving him and others competing with Nicola for a place on the list lifeboat.

Chris Bishop won Hutt South with a 1300-vote majority at the last election. Photo: Kelly Hodel / WAIKATO TIMES.

It would be a shame in a way; of all the National MPs, Chris Bishop is about the only one who seems to have any semblance of a sense of humour. Meanwhile, campaign manager Simeon “he’s not even a real weasel” Brown will be safe out in the bible belt.

If you’re unfamiliar with the various parts of Auckland, you can summarise the seats as South and West (where I am) vote red, the North Shore and out east are solidly blue with a streak of ACT pink, and the bit right in the middle is Green.

It would have to be a landslide to unseat those coalition MPs; again, I would encourage strategic voting with your electorate vote, as there might be an opportunity to squeeze through the middle somewhere like Epsom, in between Goldsmith and Seymour, if you can imagine a more unpleasant sandwich to fill.

Camilla pips Seymour and Goldsmith on the line. Image: META.

Erica says work harder.

The perpetually tired-looking Erica Stanford is one of those with a safe seat on Auckland’s North Shore. She’s going to be in parliament after the election, no matter what, but she must be wondering how many of her colleagues will be joining her, and quite possibly whether there will be any other candidates for the party leadership once Luxon announces his resignation and flies off to Hawaii rather than spend time as a backbencher. It’s not as if he was ever that interested in politics anyway.

Erica said the party “had to work harder”. Which must have come as a surprise to National MPs who had been listening to the leader talking about how hard they were working with their laser-focused efforts.

Willis, Bishop, and Stamford surrounded by ghosts. Image: META.

Stanford said, “I've always said around polls when we are not where we need to be that I'm, of course, not happy. We have to work harder. We have to be better. We've got to tell New Zealanders about our positive message,” which caught my attention. There’s a positive message? Why didn’t you say so earlier? Go with that.

It would be much better to hear a positive message about what the government has achieved, rather than Simeon Brown’s campaign strategy of lying about the opposition parties' policies and blaming Labour for everything, despite National being in charge for almost three years.

Erica said, “From my perspective, I’ve got to be better at communicating our message.” I wasn’t sure whether she was referring to skills she needed to develop before taking on the top job, or to communicating what she is doing in the education sector, assuming it is more than change for the sake of change and, theoretically, for the better.

National’s Erica Stanford. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

Stanford said it was crucial to have a “strong National voice” in Cabinet, and that the party would make that clear in the coming months. That sounds like more scare tactics about the opposition, driven by concerns that National might lose, or, worse, be forced to play second fiddle to NZ First in the next government.

It feels like the NZ First-National relationship is collapsing with a constant barrage of friendly fire between the two. Which is unfortunate really, as National has no other route to power, and if you believe him, neither does Winston.

If you believe him.

It makes me wonder whether the likes of Willis, Bishop, and Stanford will recognise that they have more to gain from a change of leader, even at this point, than by keeping Luxon, who is only dragging them down with his inability to communicate with anyone who is not wearing a suit.

107 days to go, but don’t forget you have to be enrolled weeks in advance because of National’s efforts to restrict who can vote. Here is Tania Waikato, the Green candidate, with a reminder of those dates and why the coalition seems so scared of the Greens.

Make sure you, your whanau, and those young moko are all signed up to vote by the 25th of October. The friends you have who are doing it tough, and all the people you know, except maybe that racist uncle. Don’t let Paul Goldsmith’s cynical attempts to stop you from throwing them out win. Enrol and prepare the trebuchet!

Have a great day, all you lovely people.

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today, one of my favourite 80s pop songs, The Psychedelic Furs with The Ghost In You.