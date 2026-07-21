Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Lynda Yelland's avatar
Lynda Yelland
4h

It might to surprise you to know there are a good number of voters on the North Shore who definitely are NOT BLUE! Bless them 🙏 ❤️

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2 replies by Nick Rockel and others
Russ Sewell's avatar
Russ Sewell
4h

Bishop, Willis, gone, what joy! Luxon will be off shortly after to Tu Puke, Brown/Stanford in leadership roles, the rapture is fast approaching!

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6 replies by Nick Rockel and others
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