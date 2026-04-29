You say that we've got nothing in common

No common ground to start from

And we're falling apart

You'll say the world has come between us

Our lives have come between us

Still, I know you just don't care

Writer: Todd David Pipes.

Click below to get a 30% discount on Nick’s Kōrero, and subscribe for just $56 for a year or $5.60 per month. At midnight tomorrow night, this offer turns into a pumpkin, and the price will revert to $80/$8.

Get 30% off for 1 year

Christopher Luxon might be boycotting Breakfast this week, but someone forgot to give the memo to his deputy, Nicola Willis, who looked quite Prime Ministerial on the show.

I have to say I felt a bit sorry for Tova. National took great offence at 1 News badgering them into admitting the party’s disunity, and somehow it was the Breakfast programme that was targeted. Assuming you can get your head around the absence of Luxon being a punishment.

Tova and Christopher. Image: Breakfast.

Tova introduced Willis, saying that the government had signed a letter of intent with Z Energy to secure another nine days’ worth of diesel, 90 million litres, in case something goes wrong. On the face of it, a good, proactive measure by those in charge, given our dependence on diesel for the transport of goods, albeit only for nine days of additional cover.

Willis was in full charm mode, smiling and friendly, although her voice still grated like your knuckles do if you’re careless with cheese.

Asked how much the deal cost, Nicola said it was commercially sensitive but that she had sought to minimise exposure to the taxpayer, and for once, I believed her. If I were Nicola or Christopher at the moment, I probably wouldn’t want to be exposed to the taxpayer much, either, what with all the false hopes and broken promises made.

“We’ve sought to minimise the loss of value to the taxpayer that could occur if prices were to fall a lot in future, and we’re happy we’ve negotiated a good deal,” said Willis. Tova looked confused, and so was I. Hedging our bets on oil prices in the coming months is probably a good idea, but we must be paying a premium to do so. If not, the Energy companies wouldn’t need the government to intervene in the market, you know, as socialists do.

Nicola looked very pleased with herself as her inner monologue ticked over repeatedly saying, “be nice”, “don’t bite anyone’s head off”, and “you only have to be better than Christopher.”

Tova asked whether the deal meant the taxpayer would pay any shortfall between what Z Energy paid for the diesel and what they sold it for. In other words, is the Kiwi taxpayer on the hook to subsidise a multi-billion-dollar corporation, and are we, in essence, underwriting Z Energy's profits?

Willis said, “We're essentially giving Z Energy some backup so they can be confident about going into the world and securing an extra nine days of fuel.”

Isn’t it good to see the government supporting a business at this time of uncertainty, even if it is Australian-owned with a value of over eight billion dollars and a rising share price?

O’Brien asked if the taxpayer would ever know how much they were liable for, whether it was hundreds of millions, what were we talking about?

Nicola smiled her sweetest smile, the one she normally uses when standing behind Christopher Luxon and listening to him failing at coherence.

Then she said, “You will know in future because ultimately the cost that we pay will be published as part of our documents as part of our financial reporting, but the actual cost will depend on movements in the global oil price and therefore the price at which we purchase it and the arrangements in place.”

You might think, well, if you’re going to tell us, and it’s going to come out in the budget, why not just tell us? But apparently Nicola has been told not to reveal the contents of the deal, as it might impact other deals. She doesn’t say who is telling her she’s not allowed to speak out, but it doesn’t sound like the government is in charge.

Just a thought: perhaps Willis could refund it from the windfall tax energy companies are set to pay after this. I’d suggest a 100% tax on any capital gains accrued during the fuel crisis. I’m guessing Nicola wouldn’t go for that, as this is the classic neoliberal approach of privatising profits while socialising losses.

“Will Z Energy be profiting from this?” asked Tova. There was a long Luxon-esque silence as if Willis’ brain was booting up or she was waiting for instructions in her earpiece before she said “Ahh”, and then “We’ve sought to minimise their profits and minimise the exposure to the taxpayer, and I can tell you it’s been a tough negotiation.”

Finance Minister Nicola Willis. Photo: RNZ.

Willis offered no information as to how the government might have minimised Z’s profits, but we are to rest assured that it was a tough negotiation.

The problem with that is the negotiation we’re all familiar with was the coalition arrangement to form the government, during which the key figures in National seemingly gave the other parties everything they wanted, while actually getting bugger all themselves.

Willis indicated that they had been negotiating with two parties, but because the government was pushing so hard, one party packed up and went home. I don’t know who taught Nicola about negotiation, but if you’re down to only one bidder, it’s pretty hard to achieve the optimum price. I thought these National people were supposed to be experts at buying and selling?

To be fair, National are in a difficult position; they don’t like to admit it, but our fuel supplies are gradually diminishing, and there probably aren’t a lot of parties out there looking to sell diesel at favourable terms. I just think they could be more transparent about the costs they are exposing us to and exactly what has been negotiated. This is a government we’re talking about, not a corporation, even if Luxon thinks he’s the CEO.

Tova returned to her earlier question, repeating, “Z Energy will be profiting from the taxpayer as well?” Willis was as still as a Tuatara; was she even breathing? I wondered. Then her mouth opened wide as that of a clown’s head at an amusement fair, as if she was expecting someone to put a ping pong ball in her mouth, but no one did.

“That’s probably the basis that they’ve entered the arrangement, but we’ve really squeezed them hard to minimise that,” she said. I bet the sales team from Z knew they were up against it when dealing with Nicola and Christopher, who have extensive commercial experience, gained working for near-monopolies.

Nicola said the deal was an insurance policy, and that is fair enough. We sure don’t want to be running out of diesel, or inflation will rocket beyond the current level, which Nicola and Christopher claim is nothing to worry about. To be fair, it’s probably less of a worry if you’re a passenger in a taxpayer-funded car.

Switching to our current oil stocks and best utilising them, Tova said, “Winston has poo-pooed plans to increase weight limits for trucks. Why did David Seymour announce those plans if we go to phase 2 without getting cabinet approval?”

The smile returned to Willis’s face in the form of a smirk; she’d no doubt prefer to be talking about the fighting between her two coalition partners, who are escalating daily into competitors for the same votes as National.

Nicola said that in discussions with transportation businesses, the industry had identified several measures to reduce fuel use, including licensing for electric vehicles, avoiding certain routes, and increasing weight limits. The Minister said they were weighing up those options to consider the benefits and costs, and final proposals haven’t come to cabinet yet.

National finds that, in a crisis, a slow, almost glacial approach is best. For example, have you heard about the two months of progress they have made in increasing solar generation and lowering our dependence on fossil fuels? No, neither have I, and for very good reason, they haven’t even thought about starting.

“Winston Peters could kill that heavier trucks proposal,” said Tova, who was in her element and even added a “Yes or No,” in the hopes of a meaningful answer. Willis said it was one of a number of proposals, and Peters was right to say we need to be careful about the costs and benefits, and it needs to be temporary.

I understand Willis’ desire to make costs temporary, but she’s kind of missing the point, given that Peters’ solution is to take the heavy loads off the roads and onto trains, which is hardly temporary. It has been proposed before, and it makes a lot of sense given our country's long, thin geography. Certainly more than reducing the life of roads and bridges, as Seymour proposes with a typical short-term approach.

At that point, Willis started attacking Labour, but with two and a half years under her belt as Finance Minister, any accusations against the previous government or towards yet-to-be-announced policies are well past their “best before” date or undercooked, and I’m going to take a wide pass.

So I’ll leave Nicola’s Breakfast there. It was more appetising than I’d been expecting. Willis puts Luxon to shame when it comes to speaking to the media, instead of hiding.

However, I did notice a shortage of questions about Maiki Sherman, slurring of the non-alcohol-induced variety, or perhaps not, and a party Willis put a stop to but chose not to mention having ascertained at the time that the plaintive Lloyd Burr didn’t want it to be taken any further.

Lloyd Burr, Nicola Willis and Maiki Sherman. The Post composite image,

More on that one to come, I’m really hoping that TVNZ sues Ani O’Brien. Have a good Wednesday, folks, and take care, all you lovely people.

Click below to get a 30% discount on Nick’s Kōrero, and subscribe for just $56 for a year or $5.60 per month. At midnight tomorrow night, this offer turns into a pumpkin, and the price will revert to $80/$8.

Get 30% off for 1 year

Ngā mihi,

Nick.

To end today, here’s Deep Blue Something with Breakfast At Tiffany’s. A great movie and a song the 90s kids will know: