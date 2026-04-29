Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Keith Simes's avatar
Keith Simes
5h

Every move she makes confirms ‘No-clue-as’ seriously believes she is the chosen one to replace Luxon when he finally goes. As a passionate opponent of the coalition I support her efforts as she may be even less palatable than her current boss

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Jane's avatar
Jane
5h

Thanks Nick. I read through her statements several times, plus your explanation, and it's still not clear. My impression is that her smugness has sold us down the river, again.

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