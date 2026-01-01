Somewhere over the rainbow, way up high

There's a land that I heard of once in a lullaby

Somewhere over the rainbow, skies are blue

And the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true

Songwriters: Harold Arlen / Yip Harburg.

Last night, the US entered 2026. Eighteen hours after our own celebrations began with fireworks atop the Sky Tower, the Times Square ball dropped, no doubt to the relief of the hundreds of thousands of tourists who had been waiting for many hours to see it. Some apparently wore adult nappies because there were no public toilets, and you’d lose your place if you left.

As that celebration began, another event was taking place beneath the city, in the tunnels where the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles live. Zohran Mamdani, a new hope for America, was sworn in as the new mayor of New York City in a private ceremony in an abandoned subway station under City Hall.

It feels like Gotham City got its Batman back, someone to fight organised corruption and protect the people.

Mamdani told those present, “This is truly the honour and the privilege of a lifetime. I cannot wait to see everyone tomorrow as we begin our term. After just having taken my oath to become the mayor of the city of New York, I do so also here in the old city hall subway station – a testament to the importance of public transit to the vitality, the health, and the legacy of our city.”

So the city of Trump, the place where they say if you can make it there, you can make it anywhere, now has a mayor who is a socialist, is pro-immigrant, pro the average person and anti-billionaires.