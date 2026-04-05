Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Nick Rockel
12h

It looks like this is going to hit 100 likes pretty quickly, so I'm going to open it up. Thank you for subscribing and enabling me to do this.

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Keith Simes's avatar
Keith Simes
13h

If Maiki was willing to go blonde she might get a job in the current White House?

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