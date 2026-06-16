Now We’re Getting Somewhere.
Ceasefires, cage fights, the All Whites, and a bloody good poll.
It never used to be that bad
But neither was it great
It's somewhere in the middle then
Content and much too safe
Oh, tell me please
Why it takes so long
To realise when there's something wrong
Songwriter: Neil Finn.
What a time this is for sports and politics. From the announcement of a ceasefire in the US and Israel’s war against Iran, although Mr Netanyahu doesn’t look that keen on peace, to cage fights on the front lawn of the White House - surreal at best, a slippery slope to totalitarian idiocracy at worst.
The Emperor has provided a circus for the masses.
Locally, we have had the brilliant performance of the All Whites on the greatest sporting stage, and a poll that shows we really could change our government after a single awful term.