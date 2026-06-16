It never used to be that bad

But neither was it great

It's somewhere in the middle then

Content and much too safe

Oh, tell me please

Why it takes so long

To realise when there's something wrong

Songwriter: Neil Finn.

What a time this is for sports and politics. From the announcement of a ceasefire in the US and Israel’s war against Iran, although Mr Netanyahu doesn’t look that keen on peace, to cage fights on the front lawn of the White House - surreal at best, a slippery slope to totalitarian idiocracy at worst.

The Emperor has provided a circus for the masses.

President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, UFC CEO Dana White and other guests pose inside the Octagon at UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House, June 15. REUTER

Locally, we have had the brilliant performance of the All Whites on the greatest sporting stage, and a poll that shows we really could change our government after a single awful term.