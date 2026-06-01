Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Keith Simes's avatar
Keith Simes
2h

Chippie is infinitely more appealing than the three stooges currently calling the shots, but if we want to motivate the hesitant voters we need more - Mamdani style excitement, a sense that things can be genuinely better (and different).

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Keith Levy's avatar
Keith Levy
2h

An excellent post Nick. Thankyou. And please stop discounting the subscription to your very wonderful korero. It is worth far more than $1 per week. You know it. I know it. We all know it. But I know we all have to get through these hard times. One way or another.

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