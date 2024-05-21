Nick's Kōrero

May 21, 2024

Now $24 million for Mike King's Gumboot Friday. This government operates on MINISTERIAL WHIM - decisions are not well thought out, and ignore advice from public servants. That's the road to corruption. Gumboot Friday may or may not be a good cause. That's not the point. Why are they given special treatment when other (mostly Maori) organisations are cut off at the knees?

May 21, 2024

It's clear National wants out of state housing. It wants people to rent houses from private landlords or "social housing agencies". It ignore the history of housing in NZ, ignores the huge rent-to-buy system put in place by the first National government in 1950. A system where the occupants of state housing provided so well by the first Labour government, were given the option of buying their state houses off the State Advances Corporation. Something my parents, together with hundreds of thousands of others marked by an awful depression and then a terrible world war did. It gave financial stability to a nation where home ownership was not easy.

Baby boomers like me were raised in those little state houses. We went out into a world where buying our own homes, whilst not easy, was achievable. It was expected thanks to the state housing rent-to-buy scheme. Its something we just knew could be done.

Not now sadly. No rent-to-buy any more. Just pay huge rentals for dog boxes and somehow try to also rake up a deposit for an overpriced dog box that one can say is theirs (and the banks).

