Nick's Kōrero

Josephine
3h

Great newsletter Nick.

It amazes me these idiot politicians can't see the hypocrisy of their statements.

While this fire is absolutely awful, it's appalling by both Simeon Brown and Brooke van Velden to come out on social media and express their anger considering this government and FENZ won't pay our firefighters or provide adequate equitment and resources.

Our firefighters and all our public service workers deserve better.

Ange Boland
4h

Simeon is getting slammed on his facebook post. But he probably doesn’t read the comments. Shame.

