Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mac Stevenson's avatar
Mac Stevenson
Dec 6

Yes Nick that is the question. Who funds the TPU and why can't we be privy to that information. Until they are transparent the MSM should be ignoring their views and saving us all from having to read their racist and anti democratic propaganda.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Keith Simes's avatar
Keith Simes
Dec 6

And never forget that Chris Bishop’s dad helped to start the TPU, I think of them as the political version of football hooligans. As you note, they get extraordinary assistance from a media that should know better

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Nick Rockel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture