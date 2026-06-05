Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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Keith Simes's avatar
Keith Simes
21h

Ngā mihi Nick. Perfectly written, but I couldn’t find the satire… I bet Luxon has Nicola locked up in the cattery while he’s away, lest she takes an opportunity to…

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John Blyde's avatar
John Blyde
19h

We could do a swap with Aussie, Keep "The Bald Ego" and return Jacinda.

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