Ann
The original celebration on the 14th was much more exciting. The Roman matrons chose 2 young men to race naked throughout Rome with a whip- a cat of 9 tails- and then whip any young women they came across. This would ensure that the young women conceived that year. You can imagine the fun those matrons would have had making their choices.

This was too much for later day Christians who replaced this festival with something milder.

Alison Kroon
I just wrote a rambling piece about widowhood, amongst other things. It wasn't very good, so I swished it away! But hey, what a beautiful song! Thanks Nick.

