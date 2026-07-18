Nick's Kōrero

Nick's Kōrero

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David Tippett's avatar
David Tippett
6h

Rather than using the divisive name 'Cook' the names should be 'Kupe' the earliest to sail to Aotearoa and 'Tupaia' who accompanied Cook and assisted his navigation and relationship with indigenous nga tangata.

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Keith Simes's avatar
Keith Simes
6h

The recycled rejects reappearing on Coalition lists is our own local version of an outbreak of cyclosporiasis - names that really give me the screaming shitz

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